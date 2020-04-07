The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Liverpool Backtrack On Furlough Decision, CEO Pens Apology To Fans After Furlough Fury

Football News

Liverpool FC have reversed their decision to use the government's furlough scheme to pay their non-playing staff. CEO Peter Moore issued an apology to fans.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Liverpool

Liverpool have announced their decision to not use the government's furlough scheme to pay their non-playing staff. The club came under intense criticism by fans and former players after they announced around 200 staff members would be placed on furlough during the coronavirus lockdown. However, the club was quick to backtrack on their decision and Liverpool's CEO Peter Moore penned down an apology to the fans days after the Liverpool furlough statement. 

Also Read | Premier League Coronavirus: Trolled After Liverpool Furlough Statement, Placing Non-playing Staff On Furlough

Liverpool furlough staff: Liverpool furlough statement after criticism

The letter read, 'Allowing for perspective in these unprecedented and harrowing times, it is important to address an issue we, as an organisation, have been involved in since the weekend.'

'A range of possible scenarios were considered, including but not restricted to: applying to the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme which pays 80 percent of salary and guaranteeing the 20 percent payment; applying to the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme with a guarantee to reimburse monies received at a later date and, thirdly, finding an alternative means to cover our furlough costs. It is as a direct result of this extensive consultation and our own internal deliberations at various levels throughout the Club that we have opted to find alternative means despite our eligibility to apply for the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.'

Also Read | Alan Shearer Takes Dig At Liverpool Furlough Staff decision During Coronavirus In UK

Liverpool furlough statement: CEO issues an apology

Peter Moore admitted that the club came to the wrong conclusion by opting to use the government's furlough scheme. However, Moore issued an official apology to the fans and everyone who was hurt by the decision. Moore further wrote, 'Our intentions were, and still are, to ensure the entire workforce is given as much protection as possible from redundancy and/or loss of earnings during this unprecedented period. We are therefore committed to finding alternative ways to operate while there are no football matches being played that ensures we are not applying for the government relief scheme.'

Also Read | Premier League coronavirus: Liverpool Furlough Staff, Owners Worth £5 Billion With Club Chairman John Henry Alone Worth £2 Billion

Along with the apology, Peter Moore also acknowledged the uncertainty and the unpredictability in the club's functioning due to the country-wide lockdown. Moore noted that the club is 'exploring all avenues to limit the inevitable damage'.

Premier League coronavirus: Fans react to Liverpool furlough statement

Meanwhile, Liverpool fans expressed their delight after the club's public apology. Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher and former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore were among the personalities who criticised the club after the Liverpool furlough staff statement.

 

Also Read | Coronavirus in UK: Liverpool Furlough statement, Blasted For Liverpool Furlough Staff, Players In $200m Wage Cut Warning

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Punjab
PUNJAB POLICE LAUNCHES CAMPAIGN
COVID-19
NORTH EASTERN GIRL SPAT ON: NCW
India
INDIA RECEIVES 1.70 LAKH PPE
UP
YOGI OFFICIAL ON LOCKDOWN
Coronavirus
COVID-19 DEATH TOLL RISES TO 114
Good News
GOOD NEWS LIVE BLOG