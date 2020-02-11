Paul Pogba Believes He Joined Manchester United Under False Prospectus: Reports

The Paul Pogba transfer story is one of the very few interesting things happening at Manchester United for the past 18 months. After making his desire clear that he wants a new challenge, Pogba is still a Manchester United player. He is nursing his ankle injury after failing to secure a move away in two successive transfer windows. However, the French midfielder is not disheartened. He is expecting a summer transfer with interest from Juventus and Real Madrid reported.

Real Madrid to move for Paul Pogba in the summer?

Manchester United valued Paul Pogba at £150 million last summer. There was no possibility of suitors Real Madrid paying that much. Especially after spending almost £300 million on signing Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy in the same window.

Zinedine Zidane’s side did make a low offer of £26 million and Colombian attacking midfielder James Rodriguez for Pogba. It was rejected by the Old Trafford outfit. Real Madrid are expected to knock on Paul Pogba’s door again. The World Cup winner has only a year left on his contract. That said, Manchester United have the automatic option of extending his contract by another year.

Paul Pogba joined Manchester United under a false prospectus: Reports

Paul Pogba joined Manchester United for a world-record fee of £89 million in 2016. He was expected to be at the centre of United’s rebuild phase. However, United ended up winning only the Europa League and the Carabao Cup. According to reports, the former Juventus midfielder believes that he joined Manchester United under a false prospectus.

There are not many clubs who can afford to sign Paul Pogba, pay his wages and his agent Mino Raiola's commission. Juventus were intent last year but they will have to offload some of their players before they buy in the summer. Also, there are doubts over the future of their manager Maurizio Sarri.

Manchester United to target Saul Niguez as Paul Pogba replacement?

The summer might be the best time for Manchester United to offload Paul Pogba and command a considerable fee. With January signing Bruno Fernandes looking good, United could use the funds from the Pogba transfer to rebuild their squad. Reports suggest that Manchester United could move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez if they sanction the Pogba transfer. However, it would be difficult to land the Spanish midfielder on board considering the length of his contract. United would also have to fight off competition from cross-town rivals Manchester City to sign him.

