Ronaldo Nazario Reveals The REAL Reason Why He Left Inter Milan To Join Real Madrid

Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario has enjoyed an accomplished career. He has achieved success with his national team as well as in Italy and Spain. The Brazilian, also called ‘El Phenomeno’, was an important member of the Galactico era at Real Madrid. Ronaldo has now opened up on his move to the Spanish capital.

Also Read | Lampard makes promise to Olivier Giroud after failed Inter Milan transfer

Ronaldo reveals reason for leaving Inter Milan

While speaking to DAZN Italy, Ronaldo revealed the reasons for his switch from Inter Milan to Real Madrid. He exclaimed that he loved the city very much and enjoyed life in Italy. However, he had to secure a move to Los Blancos due to his differences with manager Hector Cuper.

Ronaldo asserted that he had a word with then Inter Milan president Massimo Moratti. The Brazilian informed the president that he would not be able to continue under Hector Cuper. The president, however, preferred to keep Cuper at Inter and hence Ronaldo had to look for another club.

Also Read | Christian Eriksen says he joined Inter Milan because they are more likely to win trophies

Ronaldo joined Real Madrid due to Roberto Carlos

Ronaldo further claimed that he preferred to join Real Madrid due to the presence of his Brazilian teammate Roberto Carlos. He acceded that it was his dream to play for Real Madrid and he struggled till the last moment to play at Santiago Bernabeu. Ronaldo claimed that he became more intrigued about joining Los Blancos due to frequent appreciation from Roberto Carlos.

Also Read | Brazilian Ronaldo names 5 footballers he enjoys watching, Cristiano Ronaldo not on list

Ronaldo stats at Inter Milan

Ronaldo played a season at Barcelona in 1996-97, before joining Inter. He scored 47 goals in 49 games for Barcelona. The two-time World Cup winner spent five seasons with Inter Milan (1997-2002), having scored 59 goals in 99 appearances. He won the UEFA Cup in 1998, while also winning the Ballon d’Or in 1997.

Also Read | Tired of Barcelona and Real Madrid winning everything: Bilbao's Aduriz has his say

Ronaldo stats at Real Madrid

Ronaldo’s time at Real Madrid was marked with disappointment as the player failed to reach his peak due to frequent injuries. He spent five seasons with the club. However, he won LaLiga just once. He also won the Intercontinental Cup (2002) and Spanish Super Cup (2003). He also won his second Ballon d’Or in 2002.