Jurgen Klopp Opens Up About Being Heavily Drunk During Dortmund's 2011 Title Win Party

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp reveals that he was drunk during their Bundesliga title celebrations in 2011. Dortmund lifted two titles under Klopp's tutelage and led them to the Champions League final where they lost to rivals Bayern Munich. Jurgen Klopp currently is at the helm of Premier League leaders Liverpool and spoke about the aftermath of the anniversary celebrations.

Jurgen Klopp drunk: Klopp reveals he was drunk during Dortmund's title celebration in 2011

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, in an interview posted by former team Dortmund's Twitter account, revealed that he was drunk during their Bundesliga title celebrations in 2011. Klopp's Dortmund clinched the title with two games to spare on 30th April and the Liverpool boss reveals that their celebrations were original and likened it to becoming a champion in a minor league. Jurgen Klopp added that it was a great celebration with 'zipping and zapping' and claimed that there would be no such celebrations today.

Klopp adds that he did not notice the celebrations in 2012 and added it was alcohol that that heightened their 2011 celebrations. Klopp, who helped Liverpool lift the Champions League last season, advised against drinking or "you'll lose the memory of important moments in your life."

Jurgen Klopp drunk: Liverpool boss talks about his Dortmund title celebrations

Jürgen Klopp looks back on his time in Dortmund and reflects on the emotions of the 2010/11 season 🎙 pic.twitter.com/v613gGmPQc — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) April 30, 2020

Jurgen Klopp drunk: Liverpool boss says he wasn't drunk during Champions League celebrations; claims Alisson drank all his beer

Footage of Jurgen Klopp celebrating Liverpool's Champions League win circulated widely on social media, with many suggesting that the former Dortmund boss was tipsy. However, the 2019 Best FIFA men's coach refuted those rumours saying that he wasn't drunk and drank only two beers. Jurgen Klopp added that he only had two beers and looked drunk while it was record-signing Alisson Becker who drank all his beers.

