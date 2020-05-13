Lionel Messi Or Cristiano Ronaldo? Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Makes His Choice

The last decade of football in Europe has been dominated by two names managers in Europe's top five leagues are more than familiar with - Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Despite Ronaldo and Messi enjoying long-term supremacy in the game of football, fans from either camp are determined to prove one player is better than the other. From time to time there have been several players and experts who have given their take on the long-standing debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is the latest to take his pick between the duo.

Messi vs Ronaldo debate: Jurgen Klopp has his say

Jurgen Klopp already has a talented squad at his disposal at Anfield with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in his ranks. The German coach has also managed the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Marco Reus and others in the past. However, when it comes to being the 'complete player', Jurgen Klopp believes Barcelona star Lionel Messi leaves everyone behind. According to Klopp, Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is close to a 'perfect player'.

Speaking to YouTube channel Freekickerz, Jurgen Klopp admitted to admiring both players for their respective skillsets and their contribution to the game. However, when it came to picking one player, the Liverpool manager chose Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo stating the Argentine makes everything appear simple. Klopp lauded Messi's effectiveness on the football pitch despite his diminutive stature and hence opted for the Barcelona star over his rival.

Jurgen Klopp still appreciated Cristiano Ronaldo for doing everything, be it jumping, running quickly and even utilising his height to good effect. Klopp said, "If you could paint yourself a perfect player, it would have Ronaldo's height, he could jump and run as high or quick as Ronaldo can do. And what is then even added to that is his total attitude, it is absolutely perfect and professional, it couldn't be any better. And on the other side, there is a small Messi who makes everything look so simple." Klopp added, "And therefore I like him maybe a little bit more as a player on the pitch. But Cristiano is also an absolutely incredible player."

Despite fans trying to pit Messi and Ronaldo against each other, both have been greats of the game in their own rights. They share a whopping 11 Ballon d'Ors between them and have numerous accolades under their belt. Cristiano Ronaldo, 35, and Lionel Messi, 32, are still leading Juventus and Barcelona respectively with Ronaldo playing as the focal point and Messi assuming the role of a No. 10.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp has established himself as one of the best football managers in the world after his work with Dortmund and most recently, Liverpool. Klopp has brought Liverpool back to the pinnacle of English football and is on the verge of ending the Reds' 30-year wait for a Premier League title. A Premier League return is speculated to be scheduled for the month of June as the UK government plans to ease the lockdown. While an official date is not earmarked, reports suggest a return in the cards on or after June 8.

