Liverpool Coming To India? Mo Salah Has Special Message For LFC Fans In India; Watch Video

Liverpool superstar Mo Salah might have dropped a big hint over the Premier League champions visiting India in the near future. The 'Egyptian King' had a special message for Liverpool fans in India as Mo Salah thanked them for their support throughout the campaign. The Liverpool winger also claimed that he hopes to visit India one day in the future to meet the club's fans in person.

Liverpool India fans excited as Mo Salah drops hint about visiting India

On Monday, Mo Salah joined Star Sports presenter Anant Tyagi for a brief video chat to speak about the possibilities of Liverpool stars visiting India. Tyagi informed Mo Salah that the Liverpool fans in India celebrated the Reds' title triumph in grand style despite the lockdown after Chelsea defeated Man City. Tyagi then asked Mo Salah for his message to the Liverpool supporters who adore him.

A delighted Salah thanked the Indian Liverpool fans for their support and revealed that the whole team felt the affection from the fans despite playing in empty stadiums. Salah went on to state that he hopes to visit India one day in the future and also dropped a hint of the entire Liverpool squad visiting the nation for their preseason friendlies. Salah said, "I want to visit India one day, maybe we might have our preseason there, we don't know yet, but maybe one day in the future we can meet with the fans in India". The video chat between Mo Salah and Tyagi was posted on the official Twitter account of the Liverpool Supporters club India.

Liverpool India fans delighted as PL champions may visit the country

The LFC India fans were sent into a bedlam following Salah's comments about the Liverpool squad visiting India. One LFC fan from India wrote, "It would be a great boost for Indian football if Liverpool have their preseason here" Another added, "Yes! Please come to India and bring Mane and Firmino as well". Only last week, Salah's strike partner Sadio Mane spoke to Tyagi and revealed that it was his dream to come and visit India. A few lucky Liverpool fans were able to join Mane for the chat.

Image Credits - Mo Salah Twitter