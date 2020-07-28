Real Madrid's Mariano Diaz Tests COVID-19 Positive; Will He Miss Champions League Match?

Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently self-isolating at his residence in Spain. According to reports, the 26-year-old tested positive after coming back from a week-off given to all the players of the Spanish club by their manager Zinedine Zidane following the team's last league match on July 20 against Leganes. Mariano along with other teammates was due to resume practice on July 28, but couldn't after his COVID-19 test came positive following return from break. Mariano was reportedly not in contact with other players of Real Madrid.

"After the COVID-19 tests carried out individually on our first soccer squad yesterday by the Real Madrid Medical Services, our player Mariano has given a positive result. The player is in perfect health and complying with the sanitary isolation protocol at home," Real Madrid FC said on its official website in a release titled 'Mariano's medical report'.

Parte médico de Mariano.#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. (34🏆) (@realmadrid) July 28, 2020

Will miss Champions League match

Mariano will now miss the important UEFA Champions League Leg 2 match against Manchester City that is scheduled to take place on August 8 as he will be quarantining for at least 14 days and until he tests negative again. meanwhile, another attacker Luka Jovic joined the squad for training on Tuesday after testing negative for the third time. One of Jovic's friend had tested positive for COVID-19 recently with whom the Real Madrid forward was in contact and hence had to go into isolation for a week or so. Jovic had missed last week's training despite testing negative as the club wanted to be 100 percent sure before allowing him to return. As per reports, Jovic will now replace Karim Benzema in the squad.

