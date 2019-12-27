Odisha 2-1 Jamshedpur Player Ratings: Aridane Santana Bags A Brace For The Home Team

Odisha FC got back to winning ways. They couldn't have chosen a better occasion than their first match at their real (they were earlier playing in Pune) home stadium i.e. Kalinga Stadium. Aridane Santana scored the opener of the match to hand the hosts a much-needed lead in the 28th minute. However, Odisha couldn't capitalize on their lead for long. Jamshedpur FC's Aitor Monroy scored from the spot in the 38th minute to level the score. However, Aridane Santana rose to the occasion and scored his second goal of the match. He put Odisha FC in the front again in the ending minutes of the first half. Both teams failed to score in the second half as Odisha FC grabbed the crucial three-points with a 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC. This saw them move up to the sixth spot of the points table.

Odisha 2-1 Jamshedpur: Player Ratings

Odisha FC Player Ratings

Gaurav Bora- 7/10

Marcos Tebar- 6/10

Aridane Santana- 9/10

Xisco, Dorronsoro- 6/10

Daniel Lalhlimpuia- 6/10

Shubham Sarangi- 8/10

Vinit Rai- 7/10

Narayan Das- 6/10

Nandhakumar S- 7/10

Carlos Delgado- 7/10

Substitutes:

Martin Perez- 5/10

Bikramjit Singh- 6/10

Seiminmang Manchong- 6/10

Jamshedpur FC Player Ratings

Subrata Paul- 5/10

Jose Arroyo- 4/10

Narender- 6/10

Airtor Monroy- 7/10

Sumeet Passi- 5/10

Mohammad Mobashir- 6/10

Robin Gurung- 6/10

Farukh Choudhary- 5/10

Bikash Jairu- 5/10

Emerson Moura- 6/10

Issac V- 6/10

Substitutes

Chekiyot Vineeth- 5/10

Aniket Jadav- 5/10

