Liverpool Champions League Exit Vs Atletico Madrid To Cost Club Over £30 Million: Report

The Liverpool UCL exit in the last 16 against Atletico Madrid is expected to cost them more than £30 million. The Liverpool UCL exit will cost the English giants in terms of the revenue they earned from the tournament over the previous two seasons. The Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid game was a treat for neutrals but the home side will be rueing their missed chances and Adrian's error which cost them significantly.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Liverpool UCL exit

The defending UCL champions were stunned in the second leg of the Round of 16 clash by Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night at Anfield. The La Liga side confirmed the Liverpool UCL exit when they scored three goals in extra-time to dump the Premier League runaway leaders out of Europe. Marcos Llorente scored twice before Alvaro Morata hammered the final nail in the coffin for the Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid game.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid ended 3-2 on the night in favour of the Spaniard outfit and 4-3 on aggregate, handing Jurgen Klopp his first Liverpool UCL loss across two legs in Europe.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Liverpool UCL loss

The Liverpool UCL loss against Atletico will set Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool back by around £30 million this season. Last season, Liverpool received a whooping £54.7 million in prize money by beating Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the competition. The figures from last year showed that the Red Devils pocketed a combined £31.1million for beating Bayern Munich, Porto and Barcelona on the road to the final in Madrid.

🔴 Holders Liverpool bow out after an unforgettable spell in the competition 👏👏👏#UCL pic.twitter.com/7FwGtGyKpp — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 11, 2020

Liverpool UCL exit: Liverpool UCL loss

Jurgen Klopp took Liverpool to two finals in the Champions League over two seasons but elimination against Atletico Madrid meant that the Reds would lose out on gaining revenue from the competition this term. The financial rewards of the Liverpool UCL exit will be felt at the club as they never departed the tournament at such an early stage. The UCL exit is set to push the club back by over £30 million despite Liverpool sitting at the top of the Premier League table by 22 points.

