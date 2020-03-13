The Debate
Paulo Dybala Reportedly Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Second Juventus Star After Rugani

Football News

Juventus star Paulo Dybala has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. However, Juventus are yet to confirm the Paulo Dybala coronavirus rumours.

Written By Minaam Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Paulo Dybala coronavirus

Juventus star Paulo Dybala has reportedly tested positive for Coronavirus. The Argentine becomes the second Juventus player to contract the virus after Daniele Rugani. Italy, particularly, has been the worst affected nation in Europe as over 1,000 people have succumbed to the virus.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Quarantined After Juve Teammate Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Paulo Dybala coronavirus reports emerge after Daniele Rugani coronavirus confirmation

Juventus released a statement claiming that over 121 people have been quarantined since Daniele Rugani tested positive. This includes players, staff members, managers, escorts, club employees, etc. These people have been asked to undergo self-quarantine in their own homes in order to avoid any further contact with the rest of the population.

Also Read | Daniele Rugani coronavirus test report 'positive', Juventus advise against panic: Report

Paulo Dybala coronavirus: Cristiano Ronaldo quarantined after Paulo Dybala tests positive

According to El Nacional, Paulo Dybala has tested positive for coronavirus. The player has been quarantined according to the report. Other players were also asked to undergo self-quarantine, including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo. Juventus midfielder Federico Bernardeschi had claimed earlier this week that he would be self-isolating in a hotel in order to avoid any possible contact with his family who might be at a larger risk.

Also Read | Paulo Dybala wants a potential reunion with Paul Pogba at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo quarantined: Paulo Dybala coronavirus rumours escalate

Juventus, in a statement, confirmed that Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus. The club also asserted that the club have activated all the isolation procedures as required by law. This also includes a census on those who had been in contact with the affected players. However, the club is yet to confirm the Paulo Dybala coronavirus rumours.

Cristiano Ronaldo quarantined: Paulo Dybala coronavirus rumours loom large after Daniele Rugani coronavirus confirmation

A number of sporting events including the Serie A have been suspended until April 3 citing an increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country. It is reported that over 12,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Italy. The death toll has risen to 1,000 people, including 400 deaths in the past three days.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo ends up kissing Paulo Dybala after scoring against Parma: Watch

First Published:
