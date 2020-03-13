Premier League Clubs Shocked With Officials' 'wall Of Silence' Post Coronavirus Fears

The world of sports came to a standstill following the Coronavirus outbreak. Various sports federations are taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of athletes by postponing or cancelling events due to the outbreak of COVID-19. In England, Premier League clubs are furious over the league's handling of the Coronavirus issue.

According to reports in Sportsmail, a source has said that the Premier league bosses have 'lacked leadership' in their response to the outbreak while watching other divisions across Europe take decisive action. The club executives have also complained at being met with a 'wall of silence' when asking questions ahead of this weekend's matches.

Premier League suspension: Clubs raise voice over league's silence

According to the report, the directors of top-flight clubs are shocked over lukewarm and non-committal replies regarding queries which included advice on whether supporters should be allowed into stadiums. A source speaking to the publication said that clubs are getting nothing back from the league and it's becoming difficult to plan contingencies.

Mikel Arteta Coronavirus: Premier League suspension on cards

The Premier League will convene an emergency club meeting tomorrow morning regarding fixtures after Mikel Arteta tested positive for COVID-19



Following the Mikel Arteta coronavirus news, the Premier League emergency meeting will reportedly discuss the possible steps that could be taken to deal with the outbreak. The Premier League might consider suspending the competition until the situation improves, in line with the steps taken by other major leagues in Europe

Arsenal released a statement confirming the Mikel Arteta coronavirus news which said that people who were in contact with the manager will now undergo self-quarantine according to the guidelines set by the British government. The statement also said that the team will not be able to play some fixtures on their currently scheduled dates. The club will update supporters on their forthcoming games with more information as soon as possible, said Arsenal in a statement.

Serie A suspended due to Coronavirus

Serie A suspended their matches till April 3 following the outbreak of coronavirus in Italy. As the situation in Italy continues to worsen, the Italian government has issued a lockdown in the country. Currently, there is no word on if and when the current season will resume. Sampdoria striker Manolo Gabbiadini is the latest player in the Serie A to test positive for COVID-19. Juventus defender Daniele Rugani was the first Serie A player to contract the virus.

LaLiga suspended due to Coronavirus

Footballing action in LaLiga has been suspended for the next two weeks due to the outbreak of Coronavirus in Spain. The news comes after Real Madrid quarantined their squad for two weeks after a member of the Real Madrid basketball team was tested for the COVID-19 virus. Real Madrid avoided training on Thursday and the LaLiga suspended all activities for the next two weeks.