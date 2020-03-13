Premier League Pundits React Furiously To FA Delaying Suspension Amid Coronavirus Chaos

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta has been tested positive for the pandemic disease Coronavirus. It's a highly worrying issue as the virus has reached to the core of the footballing world. Leagues like Serie A and LaLiga have already been cancelled and it is expected that Premier League might just get suspended on Friday. As the deadly virus has been doing the rounds around the world, the Premier League just appears to have done very little to keep their players and teams safe.

Club statement: COVID-19 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 12, 2020

While other leagues were getting cancelled, Premier League were going ahead with their Gameweeks. The league appeared to take the situation in a very casual way. Unlike other leagues, Premier League were allowing the fans to attend the games. Playing the games indoor should have been the least precautionary step taken by the Premier League officials. Many Premier League pundits raised their voice towards the negligence of the league.

Premier League Suspension: Pundits not happy with Premier League

Hey @premierleague / @EFL you are making a right mess of this one! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 12, 2020

Football is not that important. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 12, 2020

It needed a PL manager to contract the virus for them to act! Embarrassing leadership from the @premierleague — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 12, 2020

Sending my very best wishes to @m8arteta for a speedy recovery from COVID-19, and any other Arsenal players & staff who may be infected. Worrying time for them & all their families. Football doesn’t matter, their health does. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/hn3nsqZYiO — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 12, 2020

