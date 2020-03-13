The Debate
Premier League Pundits React Furiously To FA Delaying Suspension Amid Coronavirus Chaos

Football News

Playing the games indoor should have been the least precautionary step taken by the Premier League officials. Read more for detailed information about it.

Premier League

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta has been tested positive for the pandemic disease Coronavirus. It's a highly worrying issue as the virus has reached to the core of the footballing world. Leagues like Serie A and LaLiga have already been cancelled and it is expected that Premier League might just get suspended on Friday. As the deadly virus has been doing the rounds around the world, the Premier League just appears to have done very little to keep their players and teams safe. 

Also Read | Liverpool Keeper Adrian Sends Message To Fans After Champions League Howler Vs Atletico

While other leagues were getting cancelled, Premier League were going ahead with their Gameweeks. The league appeared to take the situation in a very casual way. Unlike other leagues, Premier League were allowing the fans to attend the games. Playing the games indoor should have been the least precautionary step taken by the Premier League officials. Many Premier League pundits raised their voice towards the negligence of the league.  

Also Read | Bundesliga Season Could Be Called Off With Rising Cases Of Coronavirus In Germany

Premier League Suspension: Pundits not happy with Premier League

Also Read | Coronavirus In Spain: Real Madrid Football And Basketball Teams Placed In Quarantine

Also Read | Champions League, Europa League Set To Get Suspended Immediately: Reports

