Ex-Liverpool Player Daniel Sturridge Reveals Origin Of Famous Signature Goal Celebration

Former Chelsea and Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge has talked about the origins of the famed 'Sturridge goal celebration.' Speaking on his official YouTube channel, the English forward said that what the FIFA calls the 'Wave', is actually his dance. The former Liverpool forward said that while he imitated a lot of celebrations in the past, the Sturridge dance is his own creation and reveals the story behind it.

Sturridge goal celebration: Former Liverpool forward reveals Sturridge dance origin

Former Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge has made many fans in the past do a Sturridge dance after scoring a goal. The former Chelsea striker spoke in length on the Sturridge goal celebration and its origins. Daniel Sturridge reveals that he was with his cousins partying when he thought of the goal celebration. The former Liverpool striker admits he was tipsy and his dance was hilarious which made him make it a trademark Sturridge goal celebration. Daniel Sturridge reveals that he first used the celebration against Manchester United in the Carling Cup during his time at Chelsea. The English striker added that the Sturridge goal celebration wasn't as smooth as it is now and has evolved with time.

Daniel Sturridge dance origin: Former Liverpool striker honoured by fan reception

Daniel Sturridge believes goal celebrations define the player though admits that they don't need to be as elaborate as dancing. He added that there are a lot of celebrations which are iconic including Alan Shearer's raised hand and Robbie Keane's acrobatic cartwheel. The former Liverpool forward added that he feels honoured that the fans request him of what are now called 'Sturridge dance videos' because he did not expect it to last that long. At the end of the chat, he shared a tutorial on how to do the Sturridge goal celebration.

Daniel Sturridge's career at a glance

Daniel Sturridge rose through the ranks at Manchester City before moving to rivals Chelsea in 2009. The English forward made 96 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 24 goals and secured a £12 million ($15 million in current value) transfer to Liverpool. At Anfield, Sturridge formed a lethal strike partnership with Luis Suarez.

After a promising start to his Liverpool career, Daniel Sturridge struggled with injuries and failed to claim a starting spot under Jurgen Klopp with the emergence of Salah-Mane-Firmino attack. He was released by Liverpool at the end of the 2018/19 season and signed for Turkish Süper Lig club Trabzonspor. However, the ex-Chelsea striker saw his contract terminated after he was banned for four months for breaching betting rules.

