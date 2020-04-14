Bernardo Silva Admits Liverpool 'definitely Deserve' To Win Premier League Title

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has admitted that rivals Liverpool deserve to be crowned Premier League champions this season. Man City were Liverpool's nearest challengers all season as the Reds marched on towards their first league title in almost 30 years.

However, the untimely suspension of the Premier League because of the coronavirus outbreak means Liverpool fans are still waiting to hear the official decision over the current season. Despite holding a 25-point advantage over Man City and being just six points off securing their title, Liverpool are not guaranteed the title if the season fails to resume.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Is An Inspiration For Manchester City, Feels Bernardo Silva

Premier League void? Bernardo Silva thinks Liverpool should be awarded the title

Speaking to Bleacher Report via Instagram Live, Bernardo Silva said, the title should 'definitely' be awarded to Liverpool. Bernardo Silva further added, "I think it’s a very sad situation, and probably now even if they win it they won’t enjoy it as much as they should, as they deserve to. They won’t be able to celebrate with their fans, they won’t be able to play with a crowd. It will be tough to play in the next two or three months with a crowd. But definitely they deserve this title, yes.”

Despite being arch-rivals on the pitch, Bernardo Silva reckons Liverpool's dominant performance over the course of the 2019-20 season - up until its suspension - should be recognised by the Premier League and the season should not be declared void.

Also Read | Man City Star Bernardo Silva Has Message For Fans Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

After 29 games in the current season, the Reds had 82 points as opposed to Man City who had just 57 points, albeit having played a game less. However, the gulf between the two sides was enough for many experts to suggest Liverpool should be crowned champions even if the season is not completed.

However, Bernardo Silva reiterated that Liverpool's dominance this season does not remotely translate into success in the upcoming season. Silva added, "Each season is different. Three seasons ago we finished 30 points ahead of them, then it was so, so tight, this season they finished 30 points ahead of us. What happened this season, I don’t believe it counts for the next one." Bernardo Silva's Man City teammate Ilkay Gundogan is another player who recently stated that 'it would be fair to award Liverpool the Premier League title.

Also Read | Bernardo Silva 'very Happy' For Friend Bruno Fernandes Despite Rival Move

Premier League void?

Despite the current shutdown across Europe, Premier League clubs have reportedly resolved that the 2019-20 season will be completed and a winner will be declared. Last month, the FA released a statement that noted the current season will be extended indefinitely so as to reach a proper 'sporting' conclusion to all its domestic leagues. However, the ongoing pandemic situation could drastically alter the FA's plans about resuming or concluding the current season.

Also Read | Bernardo Silva Leaves David De Gea Helpless With A 25-yard BELTER, WATCH