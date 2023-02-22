Liverpool Fans Set Off Fireworks Outside Real Madrid Team Hotel Ahead Of UCL Match

Liverpool supporters are known for their hostility towards opponent teams and Real Madrid felt the heat of that hostility after fireworks were set off outside of the Spanish side's team hotel on the eve of their Champions League tie. The incident was reported at around 2:00 AM early Tuesday morning local time. The defending champions are scheduled to take on the Merseysiders in a round-of-16 Champions League tie at Anfield on Wednesday.

Fireworks outside Real Madrid team hotel

Liverpool showed a glimpse of their brilliance with consecutive wins over Everton and Newcastle United in the Premier League and now they are set to be tested by one of the most consistent clubs in the Champions League's recent history.

Not only Los Blancos, but Barcelona was also at the receiving end when they were in the city for that famous Champions League tie at Anfield in 2019.

12.55am outside mine. @realmadriden getting a wake up call.



Into these Reds 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/mLaDGBXtUk — Rory Bond (@Rory_Bond) February 21, 2023

Liverpool fans in front of Real Madrid hotel at 1am 🎆🎇🧨 pic.twitter.com/9pqzrocqzI — Danger_Lent91 (@DLent91) February 21, 2023

Merseyside police took note of the incident and issued a statement: “We can confirm officers attended following reports of fireworks being set off outside a hotel in Liverpool city centre in the early hours of today (Tuesday 21 February).

“It was reported at 12.55am that a group were setting off the fireworks close to the INNSiDE Hotel on Old Hall Street. It is against the law to carry or use fireworks if you are under 18, and illegal for people of any age to let off or throw a firework in a public place. “You must not set off fireworks between 11pm and 7am, except on Bonfire Night, New Year’s Eve, Diwali and Chinese New Year."

Both Real Madrid and Liverpool have had their fair share of struggles and the onus will be on the home side to avenge their Champions League final defeat when a Vinicius Junior goal proved to be the winner last season. The away side triumphed on the last two occasions but Liverpool does have the armoury to inflict severe damage on their opponents this time.