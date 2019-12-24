Liverpool Issues United And City Warning Ahead Of January Transfer Window

With Liverpool well on course to win their first Premier League title in 20 years, former Reds player John Barnes has issued a warning to Manchester United and Manchester City. Barnes said that both the Manchester clubs need to spend big if they want to challenge Jurgen Klopp's team next season. The Reds are perched at the top of the league with a 10 point cushion over second-placed Leicester City and Manchester United trail the leaders by a total of 24 points after their humiliating 2-0 defeat against Watford.

United and City have the financial capability to spend

Barnes is of the opinion that with both City and United having the financial capability to spend, there could be a shift in balance next season with the potential arrival of new players. The above statement by him led to a question that if both the clubs shell out money, then would Liverpool be able to win the league. Barnes said that a team needs to maintain consistency in order to achieve the results they desire, adding that the current Liverpool team cannot get any better but can surely maintain their stellar performances.

Barned said that in today's time, teams' have the power to spend hundreds of millions, adding that during his playing days, such a thing was not possible. He further added that nowadays a team considerably improves with the kind of money they have to spend on players. He said that it is very difficult to continuously have a dominating presence in the league, win it and maintain the top position as compared to his time as a player.

'Minamino provides short and long term solution'

The Reds have already signed 24-year-old winger Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg for a price tag of 7.5 million pounds. While talking to an international media outlet, Klopp said that Minamino was a fantastic midfielder, adding that they will together see what they can achieve during the entirety of his 4 and a half year contract. He said that Minamino is a player that can help the club both short and long term because of his age. Klopp also said that everyone is aware of the midfielder's talent because of his time at Red Bull Salzburg.

Klopp said that the club became really important to him in a really short time, adding that he feels responsible for the club and that is what he tried to show everyone by signing a new contract with Liverpool. The Liverpool manager said that the team is ready to win everything they can and added that there will always be a time after him. He also said that the club is in the best possible position to carry on the tradition.

