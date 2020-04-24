Liverpool Kidded Chelsea Into £50 Million Fernando Torres Transfer: Jamie Carragher

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has made a sensational claim over Fernando Torres’ transfer from Liverpool to Chelsea in 2011. Carragher claimed Torres was a shadow of his former self when he secured a move to Stamford Bridge after four prolific seasons with Liverpool.

Fernando Torres transfer: Liverpool 'kidded' Chelsea

Jamie Carragher claims that Liverpool ‘kidded’ Chelsea in the Fernando Torres transfer to Chelsea for a reported fee of £50 million ($61 million), and the Reds knew about it. Carragher claimed that the Reds could not believe that the Blues shelled out an exorbitant amount for a player who was past his best. In a separate interview, Reds' former director of football strategy Damien Comolli made a similar claim earlier this year, stating that Liverpool could not believe their luck when Chelsea agreed to shell out a then-British transfer record fee for the Spaniard after rejecting a £40 million bid from the Blues.

Fernando Torres transfer: Striker fails to replicate initial seasons' form

Fernando Torres established himself as one of the best strikers in the world after he secured a move from Atletico Madrid to Liverpool in 2007. The former Spanish striker scored 56 goals in his initial 79 games for the Reds. His first goal for Liverpool came, incidentally, against Chelsea. Torres went on to forge a stellar partnership with Steven Gerrard during his time at Anfield.

Fernando Torres transfer: Chelsea signed striker due to his good record against them

Jamie Carragher made these revelations while on a phone call with Chelsea legend John Terry. He claimed that Fernando Torres was the best striker in the world during his first 18 months with Liverpool. Torres had a good scoring record against Chelsea, which is why the Blues signed him despite 'El Nino' being in poor form for over a season, said Carragher.

Fernando Torres Chelsea stats

The 33-year-old spent four-and-a-half seasons with Chelsea. He made 172 appearances during his stay at Stamford Bridge, scoring 45 goals across all competitions. He also won the Champions League as well as the Europa League during his time at Chelsea.

