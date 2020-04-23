Jurgen Klopp Feared Liverpool Sack Had Owners Demanded A Quick-fix During Early Days

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealed that he feared the sack during his early days when he first took charge of the Premier League side. Jurgen Klopp replaced Brendan Rodgers at the helm at Liverpool in October 2015 and four and a half years on, he has made a name for himself as one of the best, if not the best manager in the world. However, the German once feared that the Liverpool owners would not give him enough time to get the club back to its glory days.

Jurgen Klopp sacked? German feared for his job

While speaking to Sky Sports, Jurgen Klopp revealed that things were not going well when he first began his tenure at Merseyside. The 52-year-old was aware of the big task ahead of him and convinced the Liverpool owners that he will need sufficient time to embed his philosophy into the club. Jurgen Klopp did not face the axe in his previous two jobs in Germany but was worried that the Liverpool job was on another level altogether.

Jurgen Klopp sacked fears allayed as German opens up on convincing Liverpool owners FSG

By his own admission, Jurgen Klopp claimed that if he could not deliver at success at Liverpool quick enough, he would get the sack. In his first press conference as Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp requested the Liverpool owners and fans to lend him at least four years before acquiring silverware. The main reason for Jurgen Klopp requesting 'four years' was for the Liverpool owners to hand him enough time to ensure that his philosophy is implemented into the club.

Jurgen Klopp's stats: Losing three finals and winning three on the spin

Klopp touched upon the harrowing effect of losing three finals with Liverpool before eventually winning three on the spin. Klopp's stats appeared grim until the summer of 2019 when Liverpool won the Champions League title, which was followed by the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. The Reds were also on their way be crowned champions of England until coronavirus suspended the Premier League indefinitely. Previously, Liverpool suffered heartbreak in the Champions League final (2018), Europa League final (2016) and League Cup final (2016).

