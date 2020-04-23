Liverpool Legend Robbie Fowler Backs Former Boss Graeme Souness Against Paul Pogba

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has insisted Paul Pogba have a look at Graeme Souness’ splendid display in Liverpool’s renowned European Cup final win against Roma back in 1984. Graeme Souness has been in a war of words with Paul Pogba since the French midfielder claimed he did not know too much about him. However, Graeme Souness has been a very big critic of Paul Pogba since the time he joined Manchester United in 2016 for a recorded sum of £89 million. And now Robbie Fowler has come in support of his former boss and stated that he was disappointed with Paul Pogba's statements.

Robbie Fowler's statement about Paul Pogba-Graeme Souness feud

Fowler was disappointed to hear the Manchester United midfielder criticize his former Liverpool boss by saying he doesn’t even know who the outspoken Scottish guy in the studio is. If he doesn’t then perhaps he should do a bit of checking. He’d discover that this is a man who won five league titles and three European Cups with Liverpool. Robbie Fowler added that Graeme Souness also won trophies with Sampdoria and Rangers before jumping on a managerial career which started in Scotland and took him to England, Turkey, Italy and Portugal. According to Robbie Fowler, Graeme Souness knows the game at the elite level as both a player and a coach.

Robbie Fowler insisted Paul Pogba to watch Graeme Souness' performance against Roma in the 1984 European Cup finals if he is interested in seeing a complete midfield performance. "Souey was directly up against Cerezo and Falcao that night, two Brazilian midfielders who are remembered as being part of the greatest team never to win the World Cup. He was the man who ended up lifting the trophy," Robbie Fowler was quoted as saying to Sky Sports.

What happened between Paul Pogba and Graeme Souness?

Paul Pogba in an interview with United's official podcast stated that he has never heard of Graeme Souness. Paul Pogba's statement came after the Sky Sports pundit repeatedly took a dig at the Frenchman's performance, his appearance and his high-profile lifestyle. The Liverpool legend replied Paul Pogba by asking him to put his 'medals on the table'. However, the footballing world has taken their sides with players like Dimitar Berbatov and Declan Rice coming in support of Paul Pogba.

