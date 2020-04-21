Cristiano Ronaldo Infuriated Fernando Torres During 2017 Champions League Semi-final

Former Atletico Madrid star Fernando Torres was left infuriated by Cristiano Ronaldo during the Champions League clash in 2017. Real Madrid played against Atletico Madrid in the semi-final of the Champions League as Los Blancos routed their city rivals to play in a second consecutive final in the Champions League.

Also Read | Coronavirus outbreak recorded 12 miles away from Cristiano Ronaldo's villa in Madeira

Champions League: Atletico Madrid score twice

Real Madrid travelled to the Vicente Calderon to play the second leg, riding on a three-goal lead courtesy of Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick at Santiago Bernabeu. However, Atletico Madrid came out all guns blazing against Zidane’s men, scoring twice in the opening 16 minutes, with strikes from Saul and Antoine Griezmann.

Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Isco's goal in wild fashion

However, it was Isco Alarcon’s spectacular goal in the 42nd minute that proved significant in Atletico Madrid’s defeat against their city rivals. Real Madrid were up 4-2 on aggregate after Isco's stunner. It was at this moment that Fernando Torres was left infuriated by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Also Read | When Cristiano Ronaldo surprised Conor McGregor with a visit to his Vegas gym: Watch

Champions League: Fernando Torres infuriated by Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration

Fernando Torres was seen shoving off Cristiano Ronaldo before the two went head-to-head, exchanging words. The Portuguese superstar further angered the Atletico fan favourite by laughing throughout the interaction.

Fernando Torres calls Cristiano Ronaldo a clown

According to Spanish publication AS, Fernando Torres reacted furiously after Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated Isco’s goal in wild fashion. The report claims that Ronaldo shushed the Atletico crowd, asking them to stay quiet. Torres questioned Ronaldo, saying, “What’s wrong with you?” according to Marca. He then called Ronaldo a 'clown', who responded saying, “Go home, idiot.”

Also Read | Wayne Rooney has his say in Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate

Fernando Torres decline: Fernando Torres stats

Fernando Torres was considered as one of the fiercest strikers in the world. He played for some major European giants like Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea and AC Milan before the Fernando Torres decline became evident. The Fernando Torres stats make for impressive reading. He scored 262 goals in his club career while managing 767 appearances in all.

Also Read | David Beckham indulges in Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate, has his pick