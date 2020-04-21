Liverpool Kit Manager Reveals Why Trent Alexander-Arnold Wears No 66 Shirt For The Club

Liverpool kit manager Lee Radcliffe has revealed the reason why the Trent Alexander-Arnold kit number has remained '66' throughout his career. Although it's still early days for young Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool, the 21-year-old has firmly nailed down a starting berth at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp's side were just six points away from winning the Premier League title before the coronavirus outbreak suspended the English top flight.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: A Liverpool youth academy product

Born in the red half of Merseyside, Alexander-Arnold began his youth career at Liverpool in 2002 as a midfielder. Following a number of impressive displays and showing tremendous maturity, Jurgen Klopp handed Trent Alexander-Arnold his Liverpool debut in October 2016. Ever since, the Englishman has played a vital role for the Reds, often utilised as the creative outlet in Klopp's team.

Alexander-Arnold kit number: Why does Alexander-Arnold wear no 66?

The Alexander Arnold kit number (66) is an example of how grounded the talented right-back is. Liverpool's kit manager Lee Radcliffe said that in today's generation, talented footballers usually demand their desired jersey number which is usually a lower number. However, Radcliffe explained that there is a reason behind Alexander-Arnold wearing jersey number 66.

Alexander Arnold kit number to change?: Why does Alexander-Arnold wear no 66?

Upon joining the youth team, the Alexander-Arnold kit number was 66. Lee Radcliffe explained that the club deliberately gives academy players a high number in order to teach them the values of being grounded. Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Radcliffe further stated that once players make it as a regular in the first-team squad, the kit staff at Liverpool decide to offer them a lower number.

However, Alexander-Arnold has stuck with the same kit number since joining the club. The fact that Alexander-Arnold continues to wear the number 66 after playing 125 matches for the Reds is 'weird' for Radcliffe as the youngster is still playing a pivotal part in helping Liverpool win silverware. Even if another number is available, it's unlikely that Alexander-Arnold would pick it because the number '66' holds a sentimental value to the defender, claimed Radcliffe.

Liverpool to be handed Premier League title?

Amid the coronavirus crisis, the Premier League has been suspended indefinitely. Liverpool are just two wins away from their first Premier League title in 30 years. There were rumours that the Premier League season would be deemed null and void but UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin revealed that he does not see a situation where Liverpool are not crowned champions of England.

