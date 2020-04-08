Former Liverpool Player John Arne Riise, Daughter Ariana Hospitalised After Car Crash

The news regarding the 'John Arne Riise car accident' has taken a firm grip on social media. Along with his daughter Ariana, former Liverpool defender John Arne Riise was involved in a car crash while driving back to Alesund in Norway. Following the John Arne Riise car accident, the former Liverpool star was admitted to a hospital along with his eldest daughter.

BREAKING: John Arne Riise and daughter in hospital after car crashhttps://t.co/Rb2zYWBacq pic.twitter.com/5ILhA0YqXA — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) April 8, 2020

John Arne Riise car accident: Former Liverpool star John Arne Riise, daughter hospitalised

The John Arne Riise car accident took place at around 2:00 AM on Wednesday morning at Lerstad, five miles off east of central Alesund. The ex-Liverpool defender was reportedly forced to swerve off the road during his journey from Tonsberg to Alesund. John Arne Riise's daughter, Ariana, accompanied the former Liverpool player on the trip when the 39-year-old rammed his car into the railings on the side of the road. The two were taken to the hospital for further medical check-ups and released after escaping major injuries, with their physical condition stable but still shook up by the misadventure.

Liverpool star John Arne Riise hospitalised after a car crash

Following the John Arne Riise car accident, the former Liverpool star's agent, Erland Bakke, spoke to Dagbladet to provide an update on the incident. He admitted that John Arne Riise's daughter, Ariana and his client are in steady condition and doing well. The pair will remain at the hospital until further examinations prove their condition is stable. Bakke concluded by stating there was no suspicion of criminal activity with the car crash.

John Arne Riise hospitalised with daughter Ariana: Police report

Police officer Sindre Molnes revealed that there was a fair understanding of the event that took place. However, the statements from John Arne Riise's daughter, Ariana and the former Norwegian international will be crucial towards determining the exact play out of the accident. Molnes reiterated that John Arne Riise and his daughter were conscious following the accident although the extent of the damage was still unknown.

John Arne Riise at Liverpool

Riise spent seven seasons with Liverpool from 2001 till 2008 and played his part in the glorious 2005 UEFA Champions League triumph. During his time at Anfield, the former left-back also won the FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup and the Community Shield. Riise also played for Monaco, Fulham, Roma and APOEL before eventually hanging up his boots in 2017.

