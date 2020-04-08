The Debate
Toni Kroos Accepts Tennis Ace Roger Federer's 'Training At Home Challenge'; Watch Video

Football News

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has accepted tennis star Roger Federer's Training At Home Challenge after being nominated by the World No. 4.

Toni Kroos

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos was nominated by tennis ace Roger Federer for the Training At Home Challenge. The German international has now accepted the Roger Federer Training At Home Challenge. Several sporting personalities have been involved in many such challenges to keep the people involved amid the coronavirus outbreak. 

Toni Kroos twitter: Midfielder accepts Roger Federer's Training At Home Challenge

Tennis superstar Roger Federer announced the Training At Home Challenge on Twitter. His tweet read, "Here’s a helpful solo drill. Let’s see what you got! Reply back with a video and I’ll provide some tips. Choose your hat wisely." The Swiss international went on to nominate several sports stars. These include the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gianluigi Buffon, Virat Kohli, Tom Brady and Rafael Nadal, along with Toni Kroos.

Toni Kroos Twitter: German tweets Training At Home Challenge video

The Real Madrid midfielder tweeted a video on the Toni Kroos Twitter handle in which he's seen playing solo with a tennis racket. His tweet was accompanied by a caption that read, "Challenge accepted... sorry for the delay."  The two sporting personalities reportedly enjoy a great relationship, with Kroos frequently speaking about the tennis ace. 

Toni Kroos accepts Roger Federer's challenge: Fans react to midfielder's tweet

