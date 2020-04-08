The Debate
Tottenham Hotspur Legend Jimmy Greaves Admitted To Hospital, Confirms Club

Football News

Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that club legend and all-time leading goalscorer Jimmy Greaves has been admitted to the hospital.

Tottenham

Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that club legend Jimmy Greaves has been admitted to the hospital. However, there is no clarity yet if Jimmy Greaves' hospitalisation, who happens to be the all-time top goalscorer of Tottenham, is related to the spread of coronavirus in the UK. 

Also Read | Jose Mourinho's Tottenham rebuild set to be hit with reduced budget in summer window

Jimmy Greaves hospitalised: Tottenham release statement

Tottenham took to Twitter to confirm that their all-time top goalscorer Jimmy Greaves has been admitted to the hospital. The club was in constant contact with the family members of the legend and will provide further updates on his health. The club wished Jimmy Greaves well in the statement. 

Also Read | Will Harry Kane leave Tottenham? Kane's future in doubt after striker reveals ambitions

Jimmy Greaves hospitalised: Fans react to Tottenham legend's health news

Jimmy Greaves hospitalised: Family confirms reports

A member of the Spurs legend's family confirmed the Jimmy Greaves hospitalised reports. The statement confirmed that an update on his health will be provided on Wednesday. The family also urged the people to respect their privacy at this point in time. 

Jimmy Greaves career

Jimmy Greaves spent nine seasons at Tottenham. During this time, Greaves scored 266 goals in 381 games across all competitions. Jimmy Greaves career saw him play for some of the biggest clubs in the world, apart from Spurs. He spent four seasons at Spurs' rivals Chelsea, along with spending a season-long stint with Italian giants AC Milan. 

Also Read | Jose Mourinho under police lens after holding Tottenham training amid coronavirus lockdown

Premier League coronavirus update

The Premier League stands suspended due to the growing cases of coronavirus. The Premier League coronavirus situation has compelled the league to call off play until the end of April. There are also suggestions claiming that the cancellation of the Premier League season might be a possibility.

Also Read | Tottenham and England great Jimmy Greaves hospitalised

