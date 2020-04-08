Tottenham Hotspur Legend Jimmy Greaves Admitted To Hospital, Confirms Club

Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that club legend Jimmy Greaves has been admitted to the hospital. However, there is no clarity yet if Jimmy Greaves' hospitalisation, who happens to be the all-time top goalscorer of Tottenham, is related to the spread of coronavirus in the UK.

Jimmy Greaves hospitalised: Tottenham release statement

We can confirm that our record goalscorer Jimmy Greaves is currently being treated in hospital. We are in touch with his family and will provide further updates in due course.



Everybody at the Club sends their best wishes to Jimmy and his family. pic.twitter.com/tDneZxDc3m — Tottenham Hotspur (at 🏡) (@SpursOfficial) April 7, 2020

Tottenham took to Twitter to confirm that their all-time top goalscorer Jimmy Greaves has been admitted to the hospital. The club was in constant contact with the family members of the legend and will provide further updates on his health. The club wished Jimmy Greaves well in the statement.

Jimmy Greaves hospitalised: Fans react to Tottenham legend's health news

Get well some sir , loved the recent documentary, a wonderful man and a great family , what a player #TottenhamHotspur #legend — Daithi regan (@daithi_regan) April 7, 2020

Wishing Jimmy Greaves all the best and a speedy recovery. God bless — The Ottoman Arsenal (@OttomanArsenal) April 7, 2020

The greatest ever. Keep fighting Jimmy 💙💙💙 — Charlotte (@Charpercy84) April 7, 2020

Best wishes to Jimmy and all of his family from everyone at Spurs 💜💜💜💜 — Lilywhite Rose (@Lilywhite_Rose) April 7, 2020

Jimmy Greaves hospitalised: Family confirms reports

A member of the Spurs legend's family confirmed the Jimmy Greaves hospitalised reports. The statement confirmed that an update on his health will be provided on Wednesday. The family also urged the people to respect their privacy at this point in time.

Jimmy Greaves career

Jimmy Greaves spent nine seasons at Tottenham. During this time, Greaves scored 266 goals in 381 games across all competitions. Jimmy Greaves career saw him play for some of the biggest clubs in the world, apart from Spurs. He spent four seasons at Spurs' rivals Chelsea, along with spending a season-long stint with Italian giants AC Milan.

Premier League coronavirus update

The Premier League stands suspended due to the growing cases of coronavirus. The Premier League coronavirus situation has compelled the league to call off play until the end of April. There are also suggestions claiming that the cancellation of the Premier League season might be a possibility.

