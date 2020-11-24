Liverpool Must Win Three PL Titles In A Row To Be Called A GREAT Team, Claims Patrice Evra

Five-time English champion Patrice Evra has insisted that Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are still not a great team despite breaking multiple records on their way to becoming Premier League champions last season. The Reds ended their 30-year drought for a league title in style by winning it with seven matches to spare. However, Evra, who won three Premier League titles in a row with Manchester United, has insisted that he will refer to Klopp's side as a "great team" only once they achieve what his Man United team managed to do under the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

Patrice Evra explains why he thinks Liverpool are still not a great team

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool continued to topple records in the Premier League as they made it 64 games in a row unbeaten at Anfield on Sunday with a 3-0 win over Leicester City. In doing so, the Merseyside giants moved to the summit of the Premier League table, level on points with Tottenham. However, Man United legend Patrice Evra took a slight dig at Liverpool and stated that Klopp's side cannot be deemed as one of the greatest teams in the Premier League unless they make a habit of winning the title.

Liverpool have had a fairly strong start to the season and already recorded wins over Chelsea, Arsenal and Leicester so far but Evra wasn't getting carried away with the hype. While speaking to Sky Sports, the Frenchman said, "We need to calm down a little bit about Liverpool because we are only nine games into the season. I will call them a great team when they win the title three times in a row."

Patrice Evra is refusing to call Liverpool a great team... pic.twitter.com/GyjsDbxGlE — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) November 23, 2020

He added, "If Liverpool don't win the title again this season then I won't call them an amazing team because it's all about consistency. Many teams have won the league but to do it year after year is the real challenge. We did it under Sir Alex but I think Liverpool still have the ingredients to become a top team."

While Liverpool currently find themselves second on the Premier League standings on goal difference, Klopp's side will face an uphill battle in their bid to retain the title this season amid potentially season-ending injuries to star defenders Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Captain Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri are also among the big-name absentees at Liverpool at the moment.

Image Credits - Liverpool Instagram, premierleague.com