Liverpool Get Their Name Engraved On Premier League Trophy Ahead Of Presentation: WATCH

Nearly a month after ending their 30-year drought for a league title, Liverpool's name is finally on the Premier League trophy. Fans were given a glimpse of the club's name being engraved onto the Liverpool Premier League trophy, which will be presented to Jurgen Klopp's side on Wednesday night. Liverpool will be handed the Premier League title following their clash against Frank Lampard's Chelsea at Anfield albeit with no fans inside the stadium.

ALSO READ: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Script Glory Out Of Fractured Fairytale As Inevitables Stand Tall

Liverpool Premier League champions: Liverpool's name engraved on PL title

Earlier today, Sky Sports released footage of 'Liverpool' etched onto the Premier League trophy. The video showed the other winners of the Premier League title including Man United, Man City, Chelsea and Leicester City, along with the latest addition - Liverpool.

"The best things are achieved together. This is a collective achievement and one we should all cherish and enjoy. Thank you all for everything." ✊



💬 @JHenderson #LFCchampions pic.twitter.com/246l9NPmjQ — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 21, 2020

ALSO READ: Kerala Blasters Launches New 'Moolah' App, Offers Cash Prizes To Fans With Special Game

Liverpool Premier League champions: Liverpool Premier League trophy to be awarded on Wednesday

Jurgen Klopp's side have taken the Premier League by storm this season and became the fastest team to secure the title victory, with seven games remaining. However, there was some concern around the Merseyside outfit being awarded the Premier League title when coronavirus suspended football in March. Following a three-month suspension of football, Liverpool's title celebrations were on hold but it didn't take too long for the Reds to confirm their status as Premier League champions once the season resumed last month.

🏆🔴 PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 🔴🏆 pic.twitter.com/nNO5YMNaDv — Premier League (@premierleague) June 25, 2020

ALSO READ: Gundogan Delves Into ‘El Mago’ David Silva’s Legacy And The Heir To His Throne, Phil Foden

Man City's defeat to Chelsea on June 26 kickstarted the Liverpool Premier League champions celebrations as Pep Guardiola's side were mathematically out of reach of the title. Chelsea will visit Anfield on Wednesday night and after the game, Klopp's side will be handed the Premier League title. Liverpool still hold an 18-point lead at the top and will hope to finish their final two games of the season in style.

"The best things are achieved together. This is a collective achievement and one we should all cherish and enjoy. Thank you all for everything." ✊



💬 @JHenderson #LFCchampions pic.twitter.com/246l9NPmjQ — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 21, 2020

Liverpool Premier League trophy presentation

The Premier League champions will lift the trophy in a special ceremony at the Kop End. A special podium has been built where the Liverpool players and staff will be awarded their medals. Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish will present to the trophy to club captain Jordan Henderson. The Premier League has granted Liverpool special dispensation to allow families of the squad to attend the title celebrations inside Anfield.

ALSO READ: Arteta's Baptism By Fire, Defensive Frailties & Euro Vision: Nketiah On All Things Arsenal

Image Credits - Liverpool Instagram