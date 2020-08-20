Liverpool's New Nike Away Kit For 2020-21 Season Has THIS Impressive, Mind-blowing Fact

Only last week, Premier League champions Liverpool revealed their new Nike away kit for the upcoming 2020-21 campaign. The Liverpool away jersey is predominantly teal ('hyper turquoise') with black logos and a black crew-neck collar, based on the current Nike template. However, it was also revealed that Liverpool's new Nike football kit is the brand's most planet-friendly jersey created ever as the shirts were cut from a larger piece of fabric to stop excess wastage.

ALSO READ: Scottish Premiership Team Motherwell FC Captain Peter Hartley To Join Indian Super League?

Liverpool away kit 2020-21: Fans applaud Reds for their 'Move To Zero' initiative

The Liverpool Nike away kit was released as part of the brand's 'Move To Zero' initiative and the kit is reportedly made entirely out of recycled bottles. This also means that each and every Liverpool away kit has a unique design. The sports manufacturing brand reportedly recycles one billion plastic bottles into new products each year. Previously, the Nike kits were manufactured from new, machine crafted, polyester mesh. The 'Move to Zero' initiative by Nike has a singular aim, which is to help protect the future of sports.

Quite a cool aspect of Liverpool's new away kit...



The shirts are cut from a larger piece of fabric to stop excess wastage.



This has lead to every shirt having it's own unique pattern!



📹 @LFC pic.twitter.com/TtQBHkbz8h — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) August 19, 2020

Seana Hannah, vice president of Nike Sustainable Innovation, recently spoke to GQ and explained that the brand is now focusing on more sustainable materials. He said, "Football is the world's biggest sport in the world and we want to make sure that the production of these kits is more sustainable. It's also helpful for the planet and protecting the future of sport against climate change. The kits are a combination of 100 percent recycled polyester material and precision knitting which also allows athletes to perform better than before.". Hannah then added that the Liverpool away kit is more stretched and the moisture-wicking properties are more effective.

ALSO READ: Premier League Fixtures 2020-21: All The Matches Involving 'Big 6' Taking On Each Other

Liverpool away kit 2020-21: Fans react

The Liverpool Nike away kit also saw the famous Liverbird and the Nike swoosh in black. There was also a faint teal border that was added to the black Standard Chartered logo to make it stand out against the background. Fans on social media reacted to the new Liverpool Nike away kit and praised both Nike and Liverpool for playing their part in a bid to create sustainability for the sport.

Best kit ive ever known them to have — L🐶 (@liaminho) August 19, 2020

Think they’re lovely son, third kit is buzzing tho — Matteo bryant (@matbryant45) August 19, 2020

Ahh I do like it! Makes it that bit different 👌🏽 Want to see it in person as well 👌🏽 — clayton (@CWrighty93) August 19, 2020

ALSO READ: Liverpool To Face Newly-promoted Leeds United On Matchday 1 Of New PL Season, Fans React

ALSO READ: Serge Gnabry's Journey From Being West Brom Reject To Bayern's Champions League Star

Image Credits - Liverpool Instagram