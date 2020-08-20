Liverpool To Face Newly-promoted Leeds United On Matchday 1 Of New PL Season, Fans React

The Premier League fixtures for the 2020/21 season have been released and champions Liverpool will kickstart their title defence with a mouthwatering clash against newly-promoted Leeds United at Anfield on September 12. The Reds will then face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Matchday 2 followed Arsenal's visit to Anfield on Matchday 3. Elsewhere, on the opening weekend of the Premier League 2020-21 season, Manchester City play hosts to Aston Villa, Manchester United travel to Burnley and Chelsea visit Brighton. Championship play-off winners Fulham will face FA Cup winners Arsenal as well on the opening day of the new Premier League season.

Premier League fixtures: Liverpool vs Leeds United on Matchday 1

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will start the Premier League 2020-21 season in uncharted territory as the champions as the hunted instead of the hunters when they face Championship winners Leeds United. The Liverpool vs Leeds United clash on Matchday 1 will take place at Anfield and will be the first time these two teams meet in the English top division since February 2004. The Liverpool faithful seemed rather excited at the prospect of facing Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United on the opening day of the season and took to Twitter to react.

Champions vs Champions 🏆



🔴 Liverpool vs Leeds ⚪️



Now that's how you kick off a new season 🤤🍿 #PLFixtures #LFC #LUFC pic.twitter.com/7IwaiWE8P5 — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) August 20, 2020

One wrote, 'We're Bielsa's first Premiership match and it should be exciting but we'll come out on top'. Another Liverpool fan felt that the opening Premier League fixture against Leeds was the perfect time to face them, 'It's best to play Leeds at the start as they can be difficult to stop when in full flow once they get into a rhythm', he wrote. Meanwhile, Leeds fans remained optimistic about getting a result at Anfield as one supporter wrote, 'Have faith we can pull off a result against Liverpool despite being underdogs'.

AHHHHH seeing the Prem fixtures got me feeling giddy, Liverpool vs Leeds first game gonna be very have a nice ! — VUJ (@DavidVujanic) August 20, 2020

Liverpool vs Leeds will be so interesting — Rola (@kofoworola__a) August 20, 2020

Premier League schedule: Full list of Premier League fixtures for Matchday 1

September 12, 2020

Burnley v Manchester United

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Fulham v Arsenal

Liverpool v Leeds United

Manchester City v Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City

West Ham United v Newcastle United

September 14, 2020

Brighton v Chelsea

Sheffield United v Wolverhampton

Image Credits - Leeds United / Liverpool Instagram