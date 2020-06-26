Liverpool Players Celebrate Together After Being Crowned Premier League Champions

Liverpool players had gathered together to watch the match that would declare them as Champions of England at end of a historic campaign. The players had gathered at a terrace and had set up a screen to watch Manchester City play Chelsea.

Liverpool players celebrate title together

At fulltime, the players got together and celebrated their 19th English League title, which came at the back of an unprecedented campaign that saw the leaders outperform every other team by a significant margin and secure the league with seven matches to play.

The club secured the title in record fashion and is on course to break Manchester City's 100 points season.

Liverpool CEO Peter Moore congratulated the club's management, players and the staff immediately after being crowned champions. The Reds were declared champions of England at the back of a record-breaking, historic season on and off the pitch.

Liverpool owner John Hentry said, "This was a season for the ages and for the faithful of Liverpool Football Club. It has been an incredible year of magnificent achievement culminating tonight in capturing the Premier League title. The world has watched the fierce determination of this club on the field for every single match – the preparation, the resolve and the talent of those who put together perhaps the greatest league performance ever in any country's history."

"This in addition to winning a European championship, a Super Cup and a world championship – the totality of this accomplishment has brought respite and joy to so many in a year filled with so much tragedy. LFC has made the beautiful game more beautiful than ever. It is said 'We are Liverpool' – You, the supporters are Liverpool in every sense and you continue to drive the club forward. A historic club making history once again," Hentry added.

The last time Liverpool won the league, it was still called the First Division and the club held the English record for most titles with 18 trophies. In total, the club now has 19 English league titles, one Premier League title, six European Cups, one FIFA Club World Cup, seven FA Cups and eight League Cups.

