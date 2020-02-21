Liverpool Should Sign Jadon Sancho And Timo Werner, Claims Former Reds Star

Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher has claimed that the Reds should sign Jadon Sancho and Timo Werner. The defending European Champions have been linked with a summer move for the two footballing prospects and Carragher wishes to see the two playing at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool transfer news: Jamie Carragher wants Jadon Sancho and Timo Werner

Jamie Carragher has also claimed that Jurgen Klopp cannot rely on fringe striker Divock Origi, saying that he lacks the desired quality to succeed at Anfield. The former Liverpool man also asserts that the Reds should sign the two stars as they lack the required strength in the attacking section to compete for multiple titles.

Liverpool transfer news: Divock Origi lacks quality, claims Jamie Carragher

Tough win last night, 2nd leg still to play! 💪🏼 @BVB pic.twitter.com/cMmQz43kzd — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) February 19, 2020

Jamie Carragher cited an example from Liverpool’s recent defeat against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. He claimed that Sadio Mane had to be subbed off, while Origi was introduced into the game who could not make a wider impact. He also attributed the Reds’ defeat in that game to lack of attacking depth in the squad.

Liverpool transfer news: Timo Werner, Jadon Sancho look to play in Premier League

After RB Leipzig’s victory against Tottenham, Timo Werner spoke to the media and lauded Liverpool as the best team in the world. He also claimed that he was proud to be linked with Jurgen Klopp's side. The striker’s contract with the Bundesliga giants runs until 2023 and it would require a hefty fee for Liverpool to get their hands on the striker, who has already netted 26 goals in 32 games for the club this season.

Premier League transfer news: Jadon Sancho set to leave Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho has also been linked with a move to Liverpool. It is reported that the England international has made it clear that he desires to play in the Premier League next season. However, other clubs such as Manchester United and Chelsea are also keeping a tab on the winger’s situation in Germany. Amid these transfer rumours, Carragher’s advice does gain importance for the two youngsters.

