Liverpool Star Robertson Screams To Put Off Mason Greenwood As He Equalises: Watch

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool were left red-faced after their FA Cup exit on Sunday. The Anfield outfit, despite bagging the lead early in the game, went on to concede thrice with Manchester United completing a sensational comeback at home. Despite the thrilling five-goal clash, a particular incident has garnered unwanted attention involving Liverpool midfielder Andrew Robertson and Man United youngster Mason Greenwood.

Man United vs Liverpool: Salah bags lead, Greenwood equalises

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah opened the scoring for the travelling side in the 18th minute. The Egyptian international came up against Dean Henderson after being set up by Roberto Firmino. Salah chipped the ball over Dean Henderson to complete a sensational finish.

Minutes from the opener, Man United youngster Mason Greenwood equalised for Solskjaer. Donny van de Beek slid a brilliant pass towards Marcus Rashford, who darted down the left wing before sending in a diagonal ball towards Greenwood. The teenager then finished past Alisson Becker with brilliant composure to restore parity.

Robertson's screaming tactic prior to Greenwood's goal

Moment when AWB takes Robertson back to Hull city 😂 pic.twitter.com/Sbzo5fApE1 — RK 🔴 (@Rk_hypnotiseodd) January 25, 2021

Television replays now reveal Robertson's effort to stop Greenwood before the goal. In a video that has gone viral ever since Robertson was seen screaming at the Man United youngster to put him off as he attempted to close down on him. But Greenwood maintained utmost composure to cancel Salah's opener.

Love the fact that the best left back in the World made a conscious decision to scream at the opponent rather than block the shot with a tackle. What next, send him an abusive text rather than challenge for a header ? — Alan Norbury (@AlanNorbury1) January 24, 2021

Have another look at the picture again and tell me he was too far away to make a challenge 🙄Actually I don’t give one either way, I just find it amusing that the loveable reds continuously bang on about this clown and that is the best he could come up with in that situation. — Alan Norbury (@AlanNorbury1) January 24, 2021

Agreed, let’s just give praise to the Lord that Greenwood scored anyway. 👍🏻 — Alan Norbury (@AlanNorbury1) January 24, 2021

Luke shaw didn’t shout anything?!? — tommoo (@ImFunnyMe) January 24, 2021

Robertson's unconventional and old-school tactic has received bizarre reactions from the Twitterati. One Twitter user took a jibe at the Liverpool defender. The user stated that "the best left-back in the world" made a conscious decision to scream at the opponent rather than attempting to block him off on goal.

FA Cup results: Bruno Fernandes wins it for Man United vs Liverpool

Following the Greenwood goal to cancel Salah's effort, Rashford struck once in the second half. But Salah again rose to the occasion to equalise for the Reds. Still, Man United went on to make the most of the game when Sadio Mane brought down Fred just outside the edge of the penalty box.

Following a yellow card to Mane, Bruno Fernandes stepped up for the free-kick. The Portuguese international did not disappoint a bit. He struck a low shot in the right bottom corner to beat Alisson Becker. The Red Devils went on to defend their lead until the final whistle, thus knocking out Liverpool from the competition.

