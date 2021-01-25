Man United Bag Most Points In Premier League Games After Conceding Early This Season

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United have managed to turn their season around for the better after struggling during the initial matchdays. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men currently lead the Premier League charts, ahead of the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool. A startling stat sheds light on how the Red Devils have emerged as the top side when producing a comeback after conceding early in the game.

Man United comebacks won the team 21 points this season

According to Opta Joe, Man United have won 21 points in the 2020-21 season after conceding first in the game, the most in the Premier League. Interestingly, Liverpool are the closest to challenge the Old Trafford outfit's record while chasing. But Jurgen Klopp’s men trail massively, having won 11 points in the ongoing league campaign after an initial setback in a game.

Moreover, no other Premier League outfit have managed to rake up such massive points over the previous seven seasons, which could be suggestive of the Red Devils' resilience to fight back. Notably, Man United’s 21-point stat comes with only half the season completed as yet.

Man United stats: Are Red Devils masters of comebacks?

Until November, Man United weren’t considered contenders in the title race. The team managed to win just twice in the initial six Premier League games, while also conceding six goals against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford. But the club under the watchful eyes of the Norwegian tactician, have fairly succeeded in turning their season around.

21 - Manchester United have won 21 points from losing positions in the 2020-21 Premier League, more than any other side. No team has won more than this in any of the previous 7 seasons in the competition. Determination.



— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 21, 2021

Man United fell behind on the scorecard during four successive away fixtures, against Everton, Southampton, West Ham United and Sheffield United. But the team fought back and won these fixtures in a resilient display from the players. And Solskjaer’s men will be keen on continuing their fine form as they look to clinch their 21st Premier League title.

Man United stats: Solskjaer's men undefeated in 13 Premier League games

Man United are unbeaten in the previous 13 Premier League games this season. Solskjaer's men succeeded in maintaining their unbeaten streak when they visited Anfield to take on defending champions Liverpool. The Old Trafford outfit currently have a two-point lead over Man City in the Premier League, having a played a game more. The leaders next host Sheffield United on Wednesday in the Premier League.

Image courtesy: Man United Twitter