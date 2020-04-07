Liverpool Star Van Dijk Picks 3 Man City Players In Dream Premier League 5-a-side Team

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has revealed his dream five-a-side Premier League team, which surprisingly includes three Man City stars. Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, while speaking with Premier League Productions, was asked to make his five-a-side team from current Premier League players. But he was not allowed to choose any of his Liverpool counterparts. However, Virgil van Dijk created his five-a-side team, which does not include a single Man Utd or Chelsea player.

Also Read | Man City Confirm Club Won't Furlough Staff, Become First Premier League Club To Do So

Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk went for Man City's Ederson as the goalkeeper, Aymeric Laporte as a defender, Kevin De Bruyne as a midfielder with Tottenham's Son Heung-Min and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as forwards. Virgil Van Dijk made a solid side, which can surely give any other five-a-side team a run for their money. The Liverpool defender also had a valid explanation on choosing those players.

Also Read | Atletico Madrid Refund Fans Who Failed To Travel To Liverpool For Champions League Clash

Why Liverpool's Van Dijk selected these players?

Van Dijk chose Man City's Ederson as his team goalkeeper as he believes that he is an outstanding goalkeeper and is the best of the rest apart from Alisson Ramses Becker. When it comes to Man City's Aymeric Laporte, he has been showing how important he is to his team and Van Dijk thinks he is an outstanding defender.

Moving to Kevin de Bruyne on the midfield, Van Dijk called him a good human being first and then an outstanding player, for whom he has nothing but immense respect. de Bruyne will be partnered by Son Heung-Min because he is quick, strong and makes life extremely difficult for a defender. Van Dijk hailed the Spurs star's finishing abilities with either foot as his USP.

Lastly, Van Dijk picked Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over Sergio Aguero on his overall performances in the 2019-20 season and hailed his partnership with Alexandre Lacazette at the front for the North London club.

Also Read | Liverpool Backtrack On Furlough Decision, CEO Pens Apology To Fans After Furlough Fury

Also Read | Paul Pogba Singles Out Man Utd Teammate Phil Jones As Most Likely Own Goal Scorer