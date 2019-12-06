Peter Crouch Taunts Mohamed Salah, Calls Him 'selfish' For Golden Boot Aspirations

Liverpool defeated Everton in the Merseyside derby in the Premier League on December 4, 2019. The match ended in favour of Liverpool, with the Reds scoring five past Everton, while conceding twice. This win was significant as many prominent players were benched by manager Jurgen Klopp.

Origi loves scoring in the derby ❤️



Last night's #MerseysideDerby opener courtesy of #TrueView 360 technology 😍 pic.twitter.com/GXZ9wSIiSS — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 5, 2019

Peter Crouch: Mohamed Salah wants to win the Golden Boot

Players like Mohamed Salah were on the bench for the clash, as the Reds were having a significant lead ahead of Leicester City and Manchester City in the League table. However, formal Liverpool striker Peter Crouch has claimed that Mohamed Salah would have been mad at Liverpool’s victory. He believes that Salah might have been angry on missing out for having a great chance to increase his own goal tally. Salah has aspirations for the Golden Boot and everybody in the league knows that. Crouch further taunted the Egyptian, stating that he has gone from a winger to a selfish striker. He would not like to sit on the bench and enjoy the team’s performance.

Crouch commented that Salah would have sat on the bench thinking that he could have got two or three goals. If there was one man who is probably not so pleased, it would probably be him. Salah scored 27 goals altogether in the previous season and was instrumental in Liverpool’s triumph in the Champions League. He has scored nine goals since the start of this season.

Liverpool's next match against FC Bournemouth

Liverpool play against FC Bournemouth on Saturday, December 7, 2019. They currently lead the points table in the Premier League, being 8 points ahead of Leicester City, followed by Manchester City at the third place, 11 points adrift from the top spot. The Reds have nearly won the title and could look to create history by winning the Premier League undefeated.

