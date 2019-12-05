Liverpool Vs Everton Highlights: Sadio Mane Steals The Show In Liverpool's 5-2 Win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp made some changes to the side that beat Brighton last weekend. While some of these changes were forced, the others appeared more tactical, considering the number of fixtures Liverpool are scheduled to play in December. However, if Everton fans were expecting a change in Liverpool's high-intensity approach, they were left utterly disappointed as Liverpool registered a 5-2 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday evening.

Also Read | Liverpool Dominate Everton In The Merseyside Derby In An Emphatic 5-2 Win

Liverpool vs Everton highlights

With Jurgen Klopp opting to bench Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah for the Merseyside derby, Sadio Mane sensed an opportunity to strengthen his claim as Liverpool's main man on the night. The Senegal forward set up two goals and scored one himself, all before the half-time whistle as Liverpool raced to a 4-2 lead in the first half. Xherdan Shaqiri, who last scored for Liverpool in December 2018, justified his selection and proved that Liverpool do indeed have some depth in attack.

Liverpool's clutch Divock Origi scored two goals on the night. The Belgian now has more goals against Everton than Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah combined. Interestingly, only two outfield Liverpool players have failed to score for the Reds this season - Joe Gomez and Naby Keita.

The win over Everton in the Merseyside derby also brought up some milestones for Liverpool and their manager Jurgen Klopp. This was Jurgen Klopp's 100th win as Liverpool manager, with the German becoming the second-fastest manager to register 100 wins in the Premier League with a single club after Jose Mourinho. Liverpool are now unbeaten in 32 Premier League games, their longest run without defeat in top-flight history. They are also unbeaten in 20 Merseyside derbies in all competitions.

Also Read | FA Cup Draw: Liverpool Face Everton, Manchester United Take On Wolves

Liverpool vs Everton player ratings

Liverpool

Adrian - 6/10

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7/10

Dejan Lovren - 7.5/10

Virgil van Dijk - 7/10

Andrew Robertson - 6/10

Georginio Wijnaldum - 8/10

James Milner - 6/10

Xherdan Shaqiri - 7.5/10

Adam Lallana - 7/10

Sadio Mane - 9/10

Divock Origi - 8.5/10

Also Read | Ballon D'Or: Virgil Van Dijk Trolls Piers Morgan Over Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo Comment

Everton

Jordan Pickford - 3/10

Yerry Mina - 5/10

Michael Keane - 4.5/10

Mason Holgate - 5/10

Djibril Sidibe - 5.5/10

Tom Davies - 6/10

Gylfi Sigurdsson - 6.5/10

Lucas Digne - 5/10

Alex Iwobi - 6.5/10

Richarlison - 8/10

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 6/10

Also Read | Manchester United 2-1 Tottenham: Rashford's Double Speaks Trouble For Spurs