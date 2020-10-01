Liverpool Vs Arsenal Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Carabao Cup Live India

Liverpool take on Arsenal in Round 4 of the Carabao Cup this week as they aim for two victories over the Gunners in the span of a single week. The Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream will begin on Thursday night, October 1 (Friday morning in India) at 12:15 am IST. The Carabao Cup game will take place at Anfield. Here are the Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream details, our Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction and Liverpool vs Arsenal team news.

Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream info and preview

Liverpool take on Arsenal for the second time in four days and will be looking to repeat their performance from their last game. Despite going behind in the Premier League meeting, Liverpool defeated Arsenal 3-1 over the weekend. The Reds will be looking for the same result as they seek to book their place in the fifth round of the Carabao Cup.

Arsenal on the other hand will be confident about their chances against Liverpool in the cup tie, having shown signs of promise in the Premier League encounter. However, Mikel Arteta’s men will have their task cut out when they face Liverpool at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp’s side have now won 16 of their last 18 matches at home in all competitions.

Liverpool vs Arsenal team news: Injury update

Liverpool: Thiago Alcantara is unavailable after testing positive for COVID-19. Captain Jordan Henderson is not expected to feature as well, while Joel Matip, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and new signing Kostas Tsimikas remain sidelined with injuries.

Arsenal: Arsenal have an injury list of their own, with Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari, Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe all unavailable. Cedric Soares and Sokratis Papastathopoulos are struggling for match fitness as well and are doubtful for the game.

Liverpool vs Arsenal team news: Probable playing 11

Liverpool: Adrian; N Williams, Gomez, Koumetio, Milner; Jones, Grujic' Shaqiri Elliott, Minamino; Origi

Arsenal: Runarsson; Saliba, Gabriel, Luiz; Maitland-Niles, Willock, Ceballos, Saka; Pepe, Nketiah, Nelson

Liverpool vs Arsenal live steam: How to watch Carabao Cup live in India?

This isn't just about the teams but also about their fans. Be a part of this @Carabao_Cup LIVE between @Arsenal and @LFC - 2nd Oct at 12:15 AM and tune-in tomorrow to watch the post-match breakdown with #ArsenalTVOnInfinity. #Carabao #CarabaoCup #Arsenal #Liverpool pic.twitter.com/VuiiygRRLt — Colors Infinity (@colors_infinity) September 30, 2020

The live telecast of the Liverpool vs Arsenal game will be available for Indian viewers on Colors Infinity HD. Fans can also watch the Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream on the JioTV app as well as on Voot Select. For in-match highlights and Liverpool vs Arsenal live score updates, fans can keep tabs on their respective teams on social media.

How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal live in India: Match prediction

According to our Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction, the match will end in a slender, hard-fought victory for Liverpool.

Image Credits: Liverpool Instagram, Arsenal Instagram