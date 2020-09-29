Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Rebuffs Roy Keane's 'sloppy' Take After Win Against Arsenal

Defending Premier League champions Liverpool continued their fine run of form with a scintillating victory against Arsenal in the last of the fixtures on Matchday 3. While the Reds did concede the first goal of the game via a silly error from Andy Robertson, Jurgen Klopp's side came from behind to suffocate the Gunners and register yet another victory at Anfield. Klopp was visibly satisfied with Liverpool's performance after they picked up their third win of the season and duly hit back at Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane, who claimed the rampant Reds put up a "sloppy" performance on the night.

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Roy Keane comments on proceedings, Klopp fires back

While speaking on Sky Sports after the game, Roy Keane claimed that Liverpool had some "sloppy moments" against Arsenal. Klopp caught wind of the Man United icon's words after the game and took a bit of umbrage at Keane's suggestions. The charismatic German replied by saying Keane got it wrong completely with his assessment. "He must have been speaking about some other game," said Klopp.

The boss ‘loved pretty much each second’ of our come-from-behind 3-1 win over @Arsenal tonight 🙌



Read everything Jürgen had to say here 👇 #LIVARS — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 28, 2020

Klopp further rubbished Keane's comments, stating that the Reds produced an exceptional display against the Gunners. Keane decided to respond to Klopp on live television, claiming that his comments were taken out of context by the German. Further clarifying his comments, he claimed that Liverpool were sloppy during certain moments but not the entire game, and he has been showering nothing but praise on the Reds most of the time.

Klopp and Keane engage in war of words

Keane asserted that he has never fallen short of words while praising Liverpool for their spectacular achievements over the past two seasons. He insisted that Klopp needs to go through his comments again, stating that the manager had not heard him correctly. Responding to Keane, Klopp assured that he will go through his comments again "100 per cent".

Liverpool vs Arsenal highlights: Reds overcome slow start to put Gunners to the sword

Arsenal bagged the opener with Alexandre Lacazette sealing a perfect counter-attack after a defensive error from Andrew Robertson. However, Sadio Mane took a mere three minutes to equalise for Liverpool, tapping in a low shot past Bernd Leno from a close range. Robertson then made amends for his previous mistake in the 34th minute when he produced a decent finish from a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross.

Liverpool sealed their victory when Diogo Jota volleyed past Leno after a scintillating bit of control, leaving Reds fans awestruck. The Reds have now made a perfect start to their title defence with three victories in as many games. Interestingly, Liverpool will again come up against Arsenal on Thursday (Friday according to IST) in the Carabao Cup and will then take on Aston Villa in the league on Sunday, October 4.

