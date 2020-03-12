Liverpool Vs Atletico: Diego Costa Trolls Anfield Journos With Mock Coronavirus Cough

Following the Liverpool vs Atletico clash, Diego Costa grabbed headlines for pretending to cough on reporters amid the recent Coronavirus scare. Diego Costa was the only one laughing after the incident after attempting to poke fun at the outbreak and spread of the Coronavirus. The World Health Organisation officially declared the Coronavirus outbreak as ‘pandemic’, and many people across the world are struggling with the anxiety of the situation.

Nothing like humour... and that was nothing like humour from Diego Costa. Walks through mixed zone, ignores all requests from Spanish media for interviews then coughs - theatrically - repeatedly as he breezes past. He was the only who laughed. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) March 11, 2020

ALSO READ: Jurgen Klopp Fumes At Liverpool Fans Outside The Tunnel Amidst Coronavirus Fright

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Visitors stun Liverpool

The Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid game at Anfield was one for the ages, at least for the travelling side. A dramatic extra-time win over the Champions League holders allowed the Spanish side to progress through to the quarter-finals of the competition. Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino got the goals for Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid. However, Adrian's howler for Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid in extra-time allowed substitute Marcus Llorente to grab a crucial away goal, which gave them the advantage in the tie. Another strike from Llorente as well as substitute Alvaro Morata's late winner meant that Atletico won the game 3-2 (aggregate 4-2) and eliminated Liverpool from the competition.

ALSO READ: Diego Simeone Compares Jan Oblak With Messi After Goalkeeper's Performance Vs Liverpool

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Diego Costa joke on Coronavirus

Diego Costa was once again up to his antics on and off the pitch. Following his substitution early in the second half in the Liverpool vs Atletico clash, Diego Costa appeared to take his joke a tad too far. The 31-year-old Diego Costa walked past reporters in the mixed zone and theatrically coughed when asked to wait for an interview and laughed off the incident.

ALSO READ: Liverpool Vs Atletico Madrid Highlights: Jurgen Klopp's Men Stunned At Anfield

Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa has just come through the mixed zone pretending to cough at reporters.



Not nice. Not funny either. #coronavirus #LIVATL #championsleague #Anfield #liverpool pic.twitter.com/z3wQOadmQu — Antonello Guerrera (@antoguerrera) March 11, 2020

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Coronavirus update

The latest Coronavirus update is that most of the Champions League live games will be played behind closed doors across European countries. The Premier League game between Man City vs Arsenal has also been postponed and games in England's top-flight are at the risk of being played behind closed doors as a precautionary measure.

ALSO READ: NBA Coronavirus Update: League Tempted To Cancel Or Postpone Games Amidst Virus Outbreak