Liverpool Vs Midtjylland Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Live

Six-time European champions Liverpool will host Danish side FC Midtjylland at Anfield for their Champions League Group D game on Tuesday, October 27. The Matchday 2 clash between Liverpool and Midtjylland is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 pm BST (Wednesday, 1:30 am IST). Here's a look at the Liverpool vs Midtjylland team news, Liverpool vs Midtjylland live stream details and our Liverpool vs Midtjylland prediction ahead of the game.

Liverpool vs Midtjylland prediction and preview

Liverpool recorded a crucial 1-0 win over Ajax on Matchday 1 of the new UCL campaign thanks to an own goal from Nicolas Tagliafico. The hard-fought win was special for the Reds considering they kept their first clean sheet in the absence of Virgil van Dijk, who is expected to miss the remainder of the season. Jurgen Klopp's side will be hoping to continue their good run of form following a few setbacks over the past few weeks. Over the weekend, Liverpool bounced back from a goal down against Sheffield United to earn a 2-1 win over the Blades thanks to goals from Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota.

Klopp knows our first European night at Anfield of the season will not be the same – but insists the team's approach absolutely must be 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 27, 2020

On the other hand, Midtjylland will play their first-ever Champions League away game when they visit Anfield on Tuesday night. The Danish side were hammered 4-0 by Atalanta on Matchday 1 and are in search of their first point(s) in the prestigious competition. However, based on the recent results and form of both teams, our Liverpool vs Midtjylland prediction is a 3-0 win for Liverpool.

Liverpool vs Midtjylland team news, injuries and suspensions

Jurgen Klopp will still be without the services of Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita, who are both ruled out due to injury. Joel Matip is still unavailable meaning Jurgen Klopp will stick with Fabinho at centre-back. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Virgil van Dijk are long-term absentees for the Reds.

For the visitors, goalkeeper Jesper Hansen is a minor doubt with a groin injury. Midtjylland are likely to rely on Pione Sisto for the goals with the Danish star having already scored thrice this season, but yet to open his account in the Champions League.

Champions League live: How to watch Liverpool vs Midtjylland live?

In India, the Liverpool vs Midtjylland live telecast will be on Sony Ten 1 SD & HD (Wednesday, 1:15 am IST). The Liverpool vs Midtjylland live stream will also be available on SonyLIV.

Image Credits - Liverpool Twitter