Liverpool To Wait For Van Dijk Like A ‘good Wife When Her Husband Is In Jail', Says Klopp

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has promised that Liverpool will wait for the return of Virgil van Dijk "like a good wife when her husband is in jail" after it was revealed that the Dutch centre-back will face a lengthy period on the sidelines. Van Dijk was subbed off the pitch just 11 minutes into the Merseyside derby on Saturday after being on the receiving end of a rash challenge by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Multiple reports have claimed that Van Dijk might be out for the remainder of the season as he requires an ACL surgery. Liverpool have given no timescale on when the 29-year-old might return to action.

On Sunday, Premier League champions Liverpool confirmed that Van Dijk damaged his knee ligaments following a challenge by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the Merseyside derby that ended 2-2 derby on Saturday. The six-time European champions refused to provide a timescale for how long Van Dijk will continue his recovery on the sidelines. Several Liverpool players and fans sent in their well-wishes for the star defender and now Jurgen Klopp has also claimed that he remains confident over Van Dijk returning to action stronger following his knee surgery.

"You don’t need it but you have to get over it and Virgil will get over it, 100 per cent, and today is already the first day." — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 19, 2020

While speaking to the club's website, Jurgen Klopp claimed that the situation with Van Dijk's injury is "completely rubbish" as he explained that his star centre-back would be out for a "long time". "Let's get it clear, he (Van Dijk) will be out for a long time and its a completely rubbish situation for us. We never wanted it but I'm sure he will get over this as he has already started his recovery."

Jürgen Klopp and the club will do everything possible to support @VirgilvDijk throughout his rehabilitation period ⤵ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 19, 2020

The German head coach added, "We are there for him, he knows that and we will wait for him like a good wife is waiting when the husband is in jail and in the meantime we can do everything to make it as easy for him as possible."

Van Dijk has been a colossus for Liverpool at the back since his arrival at the club in January 2018 on a £75m deal and played an integral role for the Reds in the Champions League and Premier League success over the past two seasons. Many fans and pundits believe that Van Dijk's injury could result in Liverpool failing to defend their Premier League title.

