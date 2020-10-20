Joel Matip's Reaction To Richarlison's Challenge On Thiago Leaves Liverpool Fans Shocked

The previous weekend's Merseyside derby thriller could not escape the wrath of controversy. The clash between two of the top Premier League sides this season saw some horrendous physical display, with two Liverpool players left reeling with injuries. Virgil van Dijk had to be subbed off after a brutal challenge by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, while Richarlison's tackle on Thiago Alcantara resulted in a red card for the Brazilian.

Van Dijk to undergo surgery after ACL injury in Everton vs Liverpool clash

Van Dijk was subjected to a horrendous challenge from Pickford six minutes into the derby. The Dutchman had to exit the game five minutes later. Further tests conducted on the defender after the Everton vs Liverpool clash suggested that he had suffered an ACL injury.

Following the tests, the club confirmed that Van Dijk will need to undergo surgery for the same. He is now expected to miss nearly the entirety of the season. Everton winger Richarlison's cruel tackle on Thiago also infuriated the Liverpool squad, with Joel Matip particularly incensed at the challenge.

Richarlison tackle infuriates Joel Matip

yo Matip's angry walk to confront the referee after Richarlison's red has me dyingpic.twitter.com/vNCcwM93Pk — amadí (@amadoit__) October 19, 2020

In a video that has gone viral since the Merseyside derby, Joel Matip is seen walking angrily up to the referee to demand a red card after the Richarlison tackle on the former Bayern Munich star. This isn't, however, the first instance of an angry walk from the defender. Two years ago, he was filmed in a similar situation after a similar tackle from Everton.

Fans react to Joel Matip's angry walk

Looks like my Mom trying to control one of her rogue children at church! — Kat (@KatFromSD) October 19, 2020

Gotta love Joel Matip just makes me laugh and gotta say what a performance 1st game back after the injury aswell — Ronnie LFC 19 TIMES (@PlumbleyRonnie) October 19, 2020

lol I thought this was an old clip. This isn't the first time he's done that. — James Thrillner (@MichiganLfc) October 19, 2020

Joe has tore his ACL before and had his leg broken, probably brought back bad memories for him — Joe (@ftbljoe20) October 19, 2020

I can't stand him lol — Killa Killa (@Kevs_Dead) October 19, 2020

Klopp provides Thiago injury update

Speaking on the midfielder's injury to Liverpool's official website, Jurgen Klopp claimed that Thiago suffered a 'proper knock' in the Merseyside derby and more medical checks need to be done on him. The manager confirmed that Thiago could miss the Champions League opener against Ajax.

However, Klopp insisted that Thiago's injury wasn't as series as Van Dijk's. Meanwhile, Naby Keita has returned to Melwood and might bag minutes against the Eredivisie champions. Klopp confirmed that Keita has recovered from coronavirus and is available for selection. Joel Matip also suffered a slight knock after the Merseyside derby but is expected to recover in time to make the squad for the game against Ajax.

Image courtesy: AP