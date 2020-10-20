Harry Maguire, Edinson Cavani Not In Man United Squad To Face PSG In Champions League

Manchester United’s struggling start to the season has cast doubts on the team’s ability to succeed in major competitions this season. Although the Red Devils rounded off with a 4-1 victory against Newcastle United returning from the international break, things haven’t been smooth sailing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The manager will have to cope with the absence of captain Harry Maguire this week in the Champions League, while Edinson Cavani’s debut has been pushed back further ahead of their clash with PSG.

Harry Maguire injured, set to miss PSG vs Man United clash

Several #MUFC men will be missing for our first #UCL clash of the season, but the boss still has key decisions to make 👇 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 19, 2020

Maguire has been under intense scrutiny from the Man United fans, particularly after his horrendous defending in the team’s defeat against Tottenham Hotspur before the international break. The England international attempted to shrug off the criticism with a goal against Newcastle United but things seem to be heading the wrong way with the defender sustaining a minor injury.

Man United team news: Edinson Cavani will not feature against PSG

Edinson Cavani attended his first training session with Man United on Sunday in the hope of making his debut against his former club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The striker was roped in on the deadline day of the summer transfer window and had to quarantine himself for a period of two weeks according to the coronavirus guidelines set out by the UK government.

The Uruguayan international hasn’t played a professional game since March. The Daily Star reports that the striker is keen on making his debut for the Red Devils this week and is particularly excited with the prospect of playing against his former club. However, his wait to return to the field might end only on Saturday against Chelsea.

Champions League fixtures: PSG vs Man United on UCL MD 1

Providing an update on the Man United team news while speaking to the media ahead of their departure for Paris, Solskjaer confirmed that Cavani’s debut has been pushed back, citing the fact that he needs some more training sessions to be match ready. He went on to hint that the 33-year-old might play his first match for the Old Trafford outfit in the game against Chelsea on Saturday. The Norwegian manager has also confirmed that the likes of Mason Greenwood, Eric Bailly and Jesse Lingard have all been excluded from the squad to play PSG on Tuesday.

Image courtesy: Man United Twitter