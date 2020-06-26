Premier League Highlights, Matchday 31 Results As Liverpool Crowned Champions Of England

Champions. After 30 long years of agony, despair, and frustration, the red half of Merseyside rises in joy as Liverpool are crowned Premier League champions. The Reds anxiously watched the Chelsea vs Man City clash at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, knowing that a draw would make Liverpool Premier League champions and Jurgen Klopp's former Dortmund protégé Christian Pulisic sealed Liverpool's spot at the top of the Premier League table. Here are all the Premier League highlights from Matchday 31, the Premier League table, and Liverpool's title triumph.

Also Read: Liverpool Premier League Champions After 30 Years As Chelsea Down Man City In A Thriller

Premier League highlights: Liverpool Premier League champions after Christian Pulisic stars in Chelsea vs Man City

In a thrilling Chelsea vs Man City contest, 21-year-old Christian Pulisic stole the show as Frank Lampard's men inched closer to Champions League qualification, registering a 2-1 win over defending champions Man City. Kevin De Bruyne's delightful free-kick was one among the Premier League highlights for the season, but the Belgian could not save his team from fading away to a defeat after Willian converted the penalty after Fernandinho was sent off. The Chelsea vs Man City result named Liverpool Premier League champions and Pep Guardiola's side will have to give his rival Klopp a guard of honour when he takes the field at the Etihad next week.

Liverpool brushed Crystal Palace aside on their return to Anfield, romping to a 4-0 victory over the Eagles. Usual suspects Mohammed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold starred, with the right-back netting the best goal of the game after sizing up an audacious free-kick. The performance marked the dominance of Liverpool, with Crystal palace failing to register a single touch in their opposition's penalty area, in what was a first since Opta began gathering data on the same.

Also Read: Gary Neville, Rio Ferdinand Joke About Signing Off Twitter As Liverpool Win Premier League

Premier League highlights: Manchester United, Tottenham, Wolves register wins as the battle for European slots intensifies

Manchester United, Tottenham and Wolves all registered wins in their respective fixtures to put pressure on Chelsea, who occupy the final Champions League spot in the Premier league table. Harry Kane returned to his goalscoring best as Jose Mourinho's side brushed aside relegation-threatened West Ham, while Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez combined for Wolves yet again to eke out a 1-0 win over Bournemouth. The Cherries and the Hammers are inching closer to relegation, having collected a mere 27 points in 31 fixtures, a distance short of the 40-point mark.

Sheffield United's poor form post-lockdown continued and the Blades further slipped away from continental football after fading away to a 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford. Anthony Martial's hat-trick was the first by a Manchester United player in seven years, and his link-up play with fellow forward Marcus Rashford was a feature on the Premier League highlights reel. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Red Devils are fifth in the Premier League table, five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, but will qualify for the Champions League season if Man City's UEFA ban is upheld.

Also Read: Liverpool Players Celebrate Together After Being Crowned Premier League Champions

Premier League highlights: Arsenal, Everton return to winning ways as Aston Villa and Norwich slip further

Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy gave Arsenal fans something to cheer about after the lockdown after his error cost Ralph Hassenhutl's side a disappointing 2-0 defeat. Mikel Arteta oversaw a Gunners' performance that was far from fluent, but youngsters Eddie Nketiah and Joe Willock clinched three points after captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang agonisingly hit the woodwork. Elsewhere, Aston Villa missed their chance to move out of the relegation zone, rescuing a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United. The draw means Aston Villa are level on points with West Ham and Bournemouth, while Watford hold a one-point lead over the trio. Like Arsenal, Everton returned to winning ways, registering a 1-0 win over Norwich to move them closer to a respectable finish on the Premier League table.

Also Read: Jurgen Klopp Tears Up, Says It Has Been A Joy To Coach Liverpool After Historic PL Victory

(Image Credit: Premier League Twitter)