Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold Avoids Red Card Following Horror Challenge On Saka: Watch

Arsenal supporters were left fuming with the inconsistencies of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) after Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold’s shocking tackle on Bukayo Saka. The England full-back seemingly buried his studs into Saka's shin which could have done some serious damage to the Arsenal star but Alexander-Arnold was shown only a yellow card for his tackle. The Gunners recalled Eddie Nketiah's tackle on Leicester City's James Justin last week, which led to the Arsenal teenager being sent off.

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Alenader-Arnold tackle on Bukayo Saka

Arsenal came from behind to beat the Premier League champions 2-1 at the Emirates on Wednesday night but despite the victory, Alexander-Arnold's tackle on Bukao Saka was the talking point on social media. Just after half-time, Alexander-Arnold went studs up in a tackle on Bukayo Saka and caught the 18-year-old on his left shin. Saka was left in agony following the challenge and referee Paul Tierney brandished a yellow card for Alexander-Arnold.

The Liverpool right-back was seemingly lucky to stay on the pitch after his tackle on Saka as Paul Tierney opted not to review the decision with VAR. A number of replays indicated that the 21-year-old should have been sent off for the tackle as Eddie Nketiah was shown a red card against Leicester City last week for a similar foul. Nketiah came on as a substitute against the Foxes and was on the pitch for mere minutes before he was given marching orders for a high tackle on James Justin. Nketiah received a direct red card and a three-match ban for his challenge.

If Nketiah got a red, then Trent Alexander-Arnold also deserved a red. No consistency from the English refs again. pic.twitter.com/XkZyaT4vUv — AfcVIP⁴⁹ (@VipArsenal) July 15, 2020

Arsenal fans fume at VAR after Alexander-Arnold tackle

The Gunners faithful took to social media to vent their frustrations at the inconsistencies of VAR. On Twitter, one fan wrote 'How on earth did this tackle from Trent not even get a VAR review?'. Another fan compared Alexander-Arnold's challenge to Nketiah's and wrote 'Eddie Nketiah got a red card, Trent didn't. Worst refs in Europe! Incredible inconsistency'. Another added, 'VAR didn't see this Trent Alexander-Arnold tackle that deserved a red card. Nonsense.'

Premier League standings: Arsenal's slim hope for UEL qualification

Liverpool missed out on setting a new record for a points total in a season following the defeat against Arsenal. However, with two games remaining, the champions will still be hoping to end the season on a high. Arsenal remain ninth in the Premier League standings but kept their slim chances of Europa League qualification alive with the three points against Liverpool. The Gunners can also qualify for the Europa League if they clinch the FA Cup.

Image Credits - AP