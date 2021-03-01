Liverpool’s Curtis Jones Dedicates Goal Vs Sheffield To Grieving Alisson Becker And Family

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones dedicated his goal against Sheffield United to teammate Alisson Becker and his late father, Jose Becker. The 20-year-old opened the scoring for the Reds at Bramall Lane on Sunday as Jurgen Klopp's side returned to winning ways after four consecutive league defeats. Alisson missed Liverpool's 2-0 win over the Blades on compassionate grounds following the tragic death of his father, who passed away in a swimming accident last week.

Liverpool vs Sheffield United highlights: Reds get back to winning ways at Bramall Lane

With Liverpool's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson on compassionate leave following the death of his father, Adrian took over between the posts but it was Blades keeper Aaron Ramsdale who shone in the first half with some excellent saves. However, there was little that Ramsdale could do about Jones' strike three minutes into the second period. Firmino thought he had scored Liverpool's 7000th top-flight goal when his 64th-minute shot took a heavy deflection off Bryan before flying into the net to make it 2-0, but the effort was subsequently given as an own goal by the defender.

The 2-0 away win snapped Liverpool's four-game losing streak in the league and it was only their second victory for the reigning English champions in their previous 11 Premier League games. The victory also moved Liverpool to sixth in the Premier League standings, as Klopp's outfit are now only two points behind West Ham in fourth. Meanwhile, Sheffield United became the first team since 1970/71 to lose as many as 21 of their opening 26 matches of an English Football League season.

Well done boys! 3pts and a goal 💪....That was for you brother! @Alissonbecker ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bXdnU7oa8R — Curtis Jones (@curtisjr_10) February 28, 2021

Curtis Jones goal: Liverpool midfielder dedicates goal to Alisson Becker's family

Following his Man of The Match performance against the Blades, Jones, in his post-match interview dedicated his goal to Alisson Becker's family. He said, "It's been a difficult time for me and the rest of the team. This goal is for Ali's dad, may he rest in peace. If Ali sees this, this is for you." Jones then added, "He (Alisson) is a strong lad, a big player for the team. He's not here today but we miss him for sure and I'd like to take this time to dedicate my goal to him, his dad and the rest of his family."

🗣 "This goal is for Ali's [Alisson] dad." 🙏



Curtis Jones dedicates his goal for Liverpool to the Alisson Becker's father who sadly passed away this week pic.twitter.com/skhiNPemvq — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 28, 2021

Love you brother ❤️🙏🏼 — Alisson Becker (@Alissonbecker) February 28, 2021

Alisson's father, Jose Becker, tragically passed away in a swimming accident last week aged 57. Alisson was unable to fly back to his native in Brazil due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions. However, the 28-year-old responded to Jones' tribute on Twitter.

