Mauricio Pochettino Hints At Sergio Ramos' Transfer To PSG As Contract Stalemate Continues

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos might be plying his trade for the final season at the Spanish capital. The defender is yet to agree to a new contract with Los Blancos and is now legally permitted to negotiate with other prospective clubs for a free transfer next summer. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are considered the frontrunners to sign the Spain international, with manager Mauricio Pochettino now openly hinting at the club's intent to land him at Parc des Princes.

Sergio Ramos contract extension stalemate continues

Real Madrid have a policy of providing a season-long contract extension once the player turns 30. And the Bernabeu outfit do not wish to depart from this policy, irrespective of Ramos' stature and accomplishments with the defending LaLiga champions. The 34-year-old had demanded that the club offer him a two-season extension citing his exceptional form with his current contract set to expire in June this year.

But Real Madrid are willing to extend his stay by a season only. The Spanish giants have also reported an unimpressive debt-figure, estimated at €901 million. Thus, Ramos had been urged to cut down his salary, citing the financial crisis following the coronavirus crisis.

Sergio Ramos to PSG? Mauricio Pochettino speaks on probable transfer

As quoted by Spanish media publication Marca, Pochettino has hinted at PSG's interest in Ramos. When quizzed about the possibility of a move for Sergio Ramos to PSG, Pochettino claimed that the defender would find a great club at Parc des Princes. The Argentine tactician asserted that the French capital outfit have an obsession to strive hard and win on the field.

Indeed, PSG are considered among the few clubs who could afford the defender's hefty paycheque. Ramos pockets 12 million euros with Real Madrid and the club have offered a pay cut with a renewed contract which will see him earn 10.8 million euros annually. In an attempt to steal away the transfer, PSG are prepared to offer 15 million euros to convince him to join the French giants.

Sergio Ramos-Real Madrid link up to end next summer?

Notably, Ramos is keen on continuing at the Bernabeu and dreams of ending his career with Los Blancos. But he isn't favourably disposed towards the idea of a pay cut. Meanwhile, midfielder Luka Modric has also agreed to a new contract along with a pay cut citing Real Madrid's financial struggle.

Image courtesy: PSG website, Real Madrid Twitter