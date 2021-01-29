Anthony Martial's Wife Reveals She Received Life-threatening Texts After Sheffield Defeat

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United's lead in the competition was halted by bottom-placed Sheffield United on Wednesday. Anthony Martial, in particular, has come under massive scrutiny for his lacklustre performance throughout the course of the game. Rio Ferdinand put out the blame for the defeat on the Frenchman. Now, his wife has revealed that she has been receiving life-threatening texts on social media.

Man United blow away Premier League lead

Sheffield United star Kean Bryan bagged the lead in the 23rd minute, spelling trouble for the Old Trafford outfit. He headed home a sensational John Fleck cross, with David de Gea failing to get onto the end of the ball. But Man United centre-back Harry Maguire reproduced a similar goal to equalise for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the second half.

But the Blades went on to restore their lead in the game following a thrilling effort from Oliver Burke. Anthony Martial lost possession easily with John Lundstram running down the right flank to find Burke. His initial effort was saved well by the Spanish shot-stopper, but Lundstram again took on the mantle to assist Burke.

Martial racist abuse row escalates, wife receives death threats

Following the debacle leading to the winner, Martial has come under the scanner. And his wife has now claimed she has been receiving death threats. Melanie Martial posted a series of screenshots of the messages she has received. Apart from death threats, Melanie Martial's Instagram account has been filled with racial abuse.

What Martial’s wife has received in her Instagram DM’s.



Disgusting and not representative of real Manchester United fans. pic.twitter.com/8r2sj5K4Rr — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) January 28, 2021

In one of the messages, the user slams her for marrying a black man, despite being of white colour. Another message threatened her to urge her husband to leave the city of Manchester, or he will be killed. The user also went on to blame the France international for the team losing out on the Premier League title race.

Man United's statement on Axel Tuanzebe racial abuse row

Ironically, Axel Tuanzebe was also subjected to racial abuse following the Sheffield defeat. The defender took to Instagram to proclaim "My RACE My RELIGION My COLOUR=FOOTBALL" in response to the abuse he has been receiving on social media. Man United have also urged the social networking sites to strengthen measures to prevent online abuse.

Image courtesy: Melanie Martial Instagram