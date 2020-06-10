Liverpool’s Name Already Engraved On Premier League Trophy In A Leaked Video

As the Premier League restart edges closer, Liverpool continue to prepare for the Premier League title as well as the celebrations that will follow, courtesy of their unrivalled lead. Now, a leaked video suggests that the Premier League title that is to be awarded to the winning team already has Liverpool's name engraved on it.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp couldn't justify Liverpool stars' salary cuts by splurging on Timo Werner

Liverpool Premier League trophy video leaked ahead of Premier League restart

The Sun reported tha a video has been leaked in which the Premier League trophy can be seen. The trophy has Liverpool's name engraved on it as the winners of the competition. However, the report doesn't confirm the authenticity of the video or the title, asserting that the trophy or the video, or both could be fake.

EPL trophy with Liverpool's name on it leaked!

🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/7YubmhYydy — ༺ RiCHiE DARKES† ༻ (@RichieTuffour) June 8, 2020

Liverpool have bagged 82 points in a hugely successful league campaign. The Reds are just two wins short of their maiden Premier League title, with nine games yet to be played in the competition. It may not come as a surprise even if the leaked video of Liverpool engraved on the trophy turns out to be true, considering the fact second-placed Manchester City trail the Reds by 25 points.

Also Read | Liverpool warned Jurgen Klopp against Timo Werner's signing due to financial difficulties

Jurgen Klopp promises Liverpool Premier League title celebration

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp promised the fans that there will be a proper Liverpool Premier League title celebration. During an interview before the Premier League restart, Klopp asserted that the club will hold a parade after the Liverpool Premier League 2019-20 title victory. He claimed that they would need a day for the parade, while the fans can celebrate from wherever they want, hinting at stringent rules of social distancing in the UK ahead of the Premier League restart.

Also Read | Solskjaer counting on Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford for Premier League restart

According to the rules set out to ensure a safe Premier League restart, all league games beginning from June 17 will be played behind closed doors. Hence, fans will not be able to witness Liverpool lift their first-ever historic Premier League trophy at Anfield due to the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic in the UK. There is still uncertainty if Liverpool will get to play the home fixtures at Anfield, as some reports suggested that a neutral venue could be fixed. The Merseyside derby, which will be Liverpool and Everton's return to Premier League action, could also be scheduled away from Goodison Park. According to The Athletic, the Merseyside derby could be held at Southampton's St Mary's Stadium.

Also Read | Premier League restart: Clubs warned of spitting habit, inspectors sent to keep a check

Image courtesy: Liverpool.com