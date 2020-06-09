Liverpool Warned Jurgen Klopp Against Timo Werner's Signing Due To Financial Difficulties

Premier League leaders Liverpool had to give up on their pursuit of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner after months of negotiation with the Bundesliga side. It has now been revealed that Jurgen Klopp, who is reportedly a great admirer of the 24-year-old, had to let go of his summer target after he received no backing from the club hierarchy.

Liverpool warn Jurgen Klopp against signing of Timo Werner

Former Norwegian football star Jan Aage Fjortoft, while speaking on The Gab and Juls Podcast, claimed that he spoke to some of the trusted and well-informed people at Liverpool. Fjortoft was informed that the Liverpool owners made it clear to Jurgen Klopp that they cannot afford to sign RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner this summer.

The Liverpool owners asserted that they lack the finances to proceed with the Timo Werner transfer. The owners further informed Jurgen Klopp that he should not expect any financial support from them particularly during the ‘corona transfer window’, implying their stance on having a quiet summer. The owners’ comment suggests that the club has suffered financial losses due to the coronavirus lockdown and won’t be too active in the summer transfer window unless there are a significant number of outgoings.

Chelsea to sign Timo Werner after Liverpool bow out

After Liverpool decided to back off from the Timo Werner transfer, their Premier League rivals Chelsea have reportedly agreed to trigger the striker’s release clause. The Germany international has a release clause of £50 million ($61 million), with reports suggesting that Frank Lampard’s Chelsea are willing to activate it this summer, making him a new addition under the manager, apart from Ajax’s Hakim Ziyech.

Chelsea target Timo Werner's stats

Timo Werner has a contract that binds him with the club until 2023. The 24-year-old is touted as one of the best strikers in Germany, a claim that is well supported by his goalscoring numbers this season. He has scored 31 goals in 41 games for the club this season, while also bagging 13 assists to his credit. Werner will play against Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Friday (Saturday according to IST) as his side look to shorten the gap on the points table, being placed third with 59 points.

Image credit: RB Leipzig Twitter/ Liverpool.com