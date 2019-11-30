Interim Coach Freddie Ljungberg Says That He Is Honoured To Lead Arsenal

Interim Arsenal coach Freddie Ljungberg gave his first official interview to the club on Saturday afternoon, where he spoke on a wide range of topics, such as player management, approach to the game, his past experience, etc. Ljungberg took over as the club's head coach on Friday morning after the North-London club parted ways with Unai Emery.

'An honour to lead the club'

Ljungberg stated that it was an honour to lead the club and also spoke about his approach. He said, "It's a great, great honour. I want to do as well as I can for this fantastic club, and that's what I feel today. I feel the excitement and I'll try to do a good job. I've been at Arsenal for a long, long, long time, I like entertaining football but of course, at the same time you can't concede goals. That's a tricky balance to find. For me, happy footballers play the best football. That's a part I learnt as a player, there is a time to work hard but at the same time we need to enjoy what we're doing. Often the players we have enjoy playing offensive football which makes them happy."

The Swede, who is known to be animated along the touchline during matches was asked about the same, and said, "Yes, of course. I think I get involved in the game. That's who I am. But at the same time, I try to step back and analyse the games. So it depends a little bit, so it can be a calm man or it can be a not-so-calm man. It depends.

Speaking about his time at Wolfsburg, he said, "every manager is different. Different teams, different things and different ways to handle players, exercises and what they think is important and how their plan thinks. So for me, all those things are just learning points and that's what I've been trying to do, in my coaching life at least. To get points here and there and of course, Bundesliga has a different football, so then you learn what the culture is from that country and what they think is important. It's just 'knowledge in the bank'.

(With inputs from agencies)